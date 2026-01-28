2026 NFL free agency: Re-signing decisions for all 32 teams

Open Extended Reactions

The offseason has arrived for 30 NFL teams while the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are preparing for Super Bowl LX. With that in mind, we're taking a look at what lies ahead over the next two months, with free agency set to begin on March 11.

We asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick the one free agent from the team they cover whose contract status will shape that franchise's offseason the most. The list includes a breakout quarterback and receiver, a familiar name at defensive end and one of the league's best offensive linemen.

Which players could define the offseason? Who could be re-signed? Who might have a new team in 2026? We'll start in the AFC East:

AFC EAST

C Connor McGovern

The Bills had the exact same starting offensive line in front of quarterback Josh Allen the past two seasons, but continuing that in 2026 will be difficult with both McGovern and starting left guard David Edwards set to hit free agency. This group has worked well together with offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who is retiring, and while there would be real upside for the Bills in that five staying together, there's a solid amount of work to do to this roster this offseason, especially with a new coach coming in. Finances are going to come into play here, increasing the odds of the group looking different next season. -- Alaina Getzenberg

CB Kader Kohou

Kohou missed the entire 2025 season after tearing an ACL early in training camp, but he has been a consistent producer at nickel corner for the past three seasons. The former undrafted free agent is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, as are fellow cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones -- all of whom Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley should consider re-signing. Coming off an injury, the amount Kohou asks for shouldn't be a backbreaking price for a Dolphins team that needs to navigate a tight salary cap this offseason. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Chaisson was a top bargain signing last offseason, having joined the Patriots on a one-year deal with a base value of around $3 million and a maximum value of $5 million. He could expect to double that, and perhaps even exceed that, after totaling 31 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 18 QB hits in the regular season. He joins safety Jaylinn Hawkins and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga among the team's top players scheduled for free agency. -- Mike Reiss

RB Breece Hall

The Jets could've moved Hall at the Nov. 4 trade deadline, but they retained him for a reason: They would like to work out a long-term deal. Hall rushed for a career-high 1,065 yards and, although it wasn't his best all-around season (his receiving numbers plummeted), he did enough to win over coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets are committed to the run game, so it makes sense to keep their RB1. The question is, how much are the Jets willing to pay? Hall, entering his age-25 season, would be in high demand across the league, which is why the Jets could utilize the franchise or transition tag on him. -- Rich Cimini

Jets RB Breece Hall is coming off the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career. Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire

AFC NORTH

C Tyler Linderbaum

The Ravens would love to keep Linderbaum, who has become the anchor of their offensive line. But it won't be easy because Linderbaum is expected to draw a lot of interest as one of the top free agents available. He is the first Baltimore offensive lineman to go to three consecutive Pro Bowls since guard Marshal Yanda went to six straight (2011 to 2016). Linderbaum could become the NFL's highest-paid center and surpass Kansas City's Creed Humphrey's $18 million per season. He's a free agent this offseason because Baltimore declined his fifth-year option at $23.4 million, which would have been $5.4 million more than the NFL's highest-paid center in terms of average per year. -- Jamison Hensley

DE Trey Hendrickson

Once again, the Bengals will have to make a decision on Hendrickson's contract. But unlike in previous years, this one is much clearer. The odds are very slim that Cincinnati and Hendrickson, who is arguably the best free agent signing in franchise history, will find a path forward. Hendrickson played in just seven games last season because of a core muscle injury that required season-ending surgery. He's 31 years old and it doesn't make a ton of financial sense to stay in Cincinnati, either on the franchise tag or on a short-term contract. His time with the Bengals has yielded four Pro Bowls, an All-Pro nod and 61 sacks during his five-year tenure. -- Ben Baby

LB Devin Bush

Bush, 27, is coming off the best year of his career. He recorded 125 tackles and three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah missing most of the past two seasons because of a neck injury, Bush has filled in admirably and formed a solid duo with rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Bush is the only unrestricted free agent from a defense that finished the season as one of the NFL's best, and keeping him would help retain that continuity. But he's due for a sizable pay raise after playing on a $3.25 million salary in 2025. -- Daniel Oyefusi

RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell joined the team as a free agent in 2025 on a $1.79 million, one-year deal. He's due for a significantly higher salary in 2026 after earning team MVP honors. He led the Steelers with 73 receptions and scored eight touchdowns as he split running back duties with Jaylen Warren. Gainwell was an all-purpose threat in Arthur Smith's scheme, but these Steelers could look a lot different with Mike McCarthy calling plays. The Steelers haven't typically given big contracts to running backs, and it seems more likely that the former Eagle will get paid elsewhere. -- Brooke Pryor

RB Kenneth Gainwell led the Steelers in receptions with 73. Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

AFC SOUTH

RG Ed Ingram

The Texans' trade in the 2025 offseason for the former 2022 second-round pick was met with skepticism, citing his benching during his final season with the Vikings. But he blossomed in Houston, allowing the 12th lowest pressure rate (6.4) among guards with at least 400 pass block snaps. He played a vital offensive line role for a group that allowed quarterback C.J. Stroud to be sacked only 23 times, a steep drop from the 2024 season in which he was sacked 52 times. -- DJ Bien-Aime

QB Daniel Jones

To be specific, the decision here has largely been made. The Colts are all-in on re-signing Jones after his one-year experiment with Indy in 2025 got off to a sizzling start before injuries ended it early. But now the Colts have some complicating factors to deal with, primarily their desire to run it back with a quarterback who is rehabbing a torn Achilles. Jones' injury status will likely impact contract negotiations on some level as the sides try to strike a deal. There is also the matter of Jones' timeline and whether he'll be ready for the start of the season, which the Colts are predicting. How does that impact their other quarterback decisions? -- Stephen Holder

RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd (a second-team All-Pro) is also a free agent, but the estimated franchise tag of $27.5 million is too high and he'll demand a big contact in FA, so the Jaguars are likely out on him. That might not be the case with Etienne. The franchise tag is estimated to be $14.1 million and the Rams' Kyren Williams signed a contract in August that pays him $11 million annually, so it might take more than $10 million annually to get Etienne to return. The Jaguars must decide if that's too much for a player who has had three 1,000-yard seasons in the past four years, and someone head coach Liam Coen praised for his fit and versatility in his offense. -- Michael DiRocco

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. ranked eighth in the NFL in carries and 11th in rushing yards in 2025. Logan Bowles/Getty Images

TE Chig Okonkwo

Okonkwo finished the final season of his rookie contract with 56 receptions for 560 yards, both career highs. Although he's not the typical in-line tight end, Okonkwo can be used in a variety of roles including out of the backfield as an H-back. Rookie Gunnar Helm emerged as the starting tight end last season with Okonkwo being used in different packages. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Titans let Okonkwo walk. But that depends on who the next offensive coordinator is. Okonkwo has proven himself to be a threat once he gets the ball in his hands as shown by his 6.2 yards after the catch average. So he will have value in the right scheme. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

LB Alex Singleton

Certainly, running back J.K. Dobbins or defensive end John Franklin-Myers or linebacker Justin Strnad could have gotten the nod here. But while Singleton just turned 32 and was treated for cancer this season, no pending free agent's potential departure would require a bigger adjustment for the Broncos this offseason. Singleton led the team in tackles for the third time in four seasons. And despite cancer surgery in November, he was one of just three players on the team's defense to play at least 1,000 snaps (CB Riley Moss and S Talanoa Hufanga were the others). He could lure a bigger short-term offer from elsewhere, but if the Broncos don't keep him, that's a lot of tackles and snaps to replace. -- Jeff Legwold

S Bryan Cook

As a three-year starter, Cook was by far the Chiefs' best safety. In defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's complex scheme, the safety is one of the most critical positions, given the player's need for versatility. Cook played 83% of the defensive snaps this season and recorded a career-high six pass breakups and 85 tackles, often limiting big plays. If Cook joins another team in free agency, the Chiefs will have just Chamarri Conner and Jaden Hicks, who Spagnuolo said made more mistakes as a second-year player than he expected. -- Nate Taylor

DE Malcolm Koonce

After missing the 2024 season because of a knee injury, Koonce had a quiet return to action for the most part. In 17 games (three starts), Koonce totaled 30 tackles and 4.5 sacks. The Raiders' starting defense will look a lot different in 2026. If Koonce is willing to come back on another one-year deal, he would be a solid depth piece on the defensive line. -- Ryan McFadden

OLB Odafe Oweh

The Chargers traded for Oweh, a first-round pick in 2021 who had struggled for four seasons in Baltimore, and turned him into one of the league's most productive edge rushers. Oweh had 7.5 sacks in 12 games with the Chargers after having zero before they traded for him. His best game came in the postseason, when he had three sacks and two forced fumbles in the Chargers' 16-3 playoff loss to the Patriots, setting the single-game postseason franchise record for sacks. At 27, Oweh will be one of the most promising edge rushers available, and the Chargers will likely have to spend to keep him in L.A. For what it's worth, Oweh said after the season that he wants to remain in L.A. -- Kris Rhim

OLB Odafe Oweh posted 7.5 sacks in just 12 games last season for the Chargers. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

NFC EAST

WR George Pickens

After his offseason trade from the Steelers, Pickens did everything right to earn a massive payday. He set career highs in catches (93), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (nine) in his first year with the Cowboys. The Cowboys already have CeeDee Lamb on the books for $34 million per season and might have to equal or top that in order to sign Pickens to a long-term extension. That's why the strong belief is the Cowboys will use the franchise tag on him at a cost of about $28 million. Since 2018, the Cowboys have used the franchise tag six times, and the last time they signed a player to a long-term deal before the July deadline was Dez Bryant in 2015. -- Todd Archer

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

He led the Giants in catches (94) and yards (1,014) with fellow wideout Malik Nabers sidelined. He proved he can play inside and out. Robinson had a great contract year, leading all wide receivers out of the slot with 622 yards and 292 yards after the catch. It will all undoubtedly earn Robinson a significant payday. A return seems likely considering he has always been a favorite of GM Joe Schoen and the Giants need to add playmakers, not let the ones they drafted and developed walk. -- Jordan Raanan

OLB Jaelan Phillips

The Eagles acquired Phillips from Miami at the November trade deadline for a 2026 third-round pick, and he proved to be a sound schematic and locker room fit. He had 2 sacks, 7 QB hits, 4 passes defensed and a forced fumble in eight games and excelled at setting the edge against the run -- a must in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's system. Phillips' injury history might hold his value down some, but he's a young (26), productive edge rusher, which typically equals big money in free agency. Philadelphia has other contributors set to become free agents, including tight end Dallas Goedert, safety Reed Blankenship and linebacker Nakobe Dean. With players such as defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter eligible for paydays and only so much money to go around, the Eagles have some difficult decisions in front of them. -- Tim McManus

WR Deebo Samuel

Washington traded a fifth-round pick to obtain Samuel last offseason, and he responded with a team-high 72 catches -- the second most in his career -- for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He was not a big factor in the run game (only 17 attempts) partly due to the Commanders needing him more at receiver with other starters injured. The Commanders need another true receiver, one with downfield speed, opposite Terry McLaurin, but Samuel could still help as a versatile chess piece. The question is cost: Samuel made $17.5 million last season, but that's a steep price to pay for someone who just turned 30 and isn't the primary receiver. -- John Keim

WR Deebo Samuel led the Commanders in receptions last season with 72. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFC NORTH

S Kevin Byard

The 32-year-old safety led the NFL with seven interceptions and logged the fourth-most passes defensed (8) on the Bears' defense. Chicago's brass values Byard's contributions on the field as much as it does his impact in the locker room, where he was a captain in back-to-back seasons after signing a two-year, $15 million contract with the Bears in 2024. Byard is open to returning to Chicago and the Bears have expressed a desire to bring him back. But they also have decisions to make on three other safeties ahead of free agency, most notably Jaquan Brisker. "Kevin's a special player," general manager Ryan Poles said. "I have no problem saying that's a player that we would like to have back. But, again, when you add the other safeties into that mix and all the other decisions we have across the roster, with cap restraints and things like that, it'll be a challenge." -- Courtney Cronin

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Muhammad is coming off a career-best season after making the most of a big opportunity in Detroit. The former sixth-round draft pick exceeded his one-year, $1.42 million contract with a career-high 11 sacks, 25 tackles and 53 pressures this season. However, at 30 years old -- and set to turn 31 this offseason -- the veteran defensive end will likely command a multiyear deal that could be out of Detroit's range. He could walk in free agency, forcing the Lions to find another edge rusher to pair with Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson either in the draft or via free agency. -- Eric Woodyard

LB Quay Walker

Given that receiver Romeo Doubs and backup quarterback Malik Willis are likely luxuries the Packers can't afford, Walker becomes the biggest decision. They declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but GM Brian Gutekunst has claimed all along he wants Walker back on a long-term deal. There had been on-and-off negotiations, but it's clear Walker won't come cheap. So the question is how much the Packers value him and whether they think they're positioned to replace him and make Edgerrin Cooper the centerpiece of the linebacker group. -- Rob Demovsky

WR Jalen Nailor

Nailor has spent the past two seasons as the Vikings' No. 3 receiver, and the assumption has long been that Nailor would depart as a free agent rather than bloat their cap structure at the position. Justin Jefferson is due to earn an average of $35 million in each of the next three seasons, and No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison -- a first-round pick in 2023 -- is now eligible for a contract extension. But Addison being arrested Jan. 12 and charged with misdemeanor trespassing, although the charges were later dropped, is a reminder that letting Nailor leave is not without risk. In his three-year career, Addison has missed three games because of an NFL suspension, two games because of injury and a quarter of another game as discipline for missing a walk-through practice. -- Kevin Seifert

WR Jalen Nailor led the Vikings with 15.3 yards per reception last season. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

NFC SOUTH

TE Kyle Pitts Sr.

After three straight uneven seasons, Pitts emerged again in 2025 as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He was second in receiving yards (928) and receptions (88) -- trailing only Trey McBride -- and had a career-high five touchdowns. Going into this season, it seemed like Pitts and the Falcons would split. Now, Atlanta and its new leadership, led by president of football Matt Ryan and coach Kevin Stefanski, have a decision to make. Perhaps Pitts gets franchise tagged, which would bring him back for around $16 million. One more thing to note: Pitts' quarterback for his record-breaking rookie season in 2021 was none other than Ryan himself. -- Marc Raimondi

WR Jalen Coker

You might think it's running back Rico Dowdle, who led the Panthers in rushing with 1,076 yards. But with Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks under contract and Dowdle's salary demand likely high, re-signing the former South Carolina star seems unlikely. That makes exclusive rights free agent Coker a priority to get signed to a long-term deal. Carolina can simply retain him with a one-year league-minimum tender, but since coach Dave Canales has already said Coker, a 2024 undrafted player out of Holy Cross, will enter the offseason as the No. 2 receiver behind Tetairoa McMillan, the time to lock him down is now. -- David Newton

DB Alontae Taylor

While the Saints have several older veterans with voiding contracts, what they do with the 27-year-old Taylor will be the biggest storyline to watch in the 2026 free agency period. The Saints have parted ways with some of their starting defensive backs in recent memory (trading Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders in 2024 and letting Paulson Adebo leave in free agency last year), so it's not a given that they re-sign him this year. Taylor has played in all 17 games for the past three seasons for the Saints. He can play both inside and outside and had two interceptions in 2025. -- Katherine Terrell

DB Jamel Dean

The decision to return for wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David will be entirely up to Tampa Bay. Dean is interesting given his health issues (he has missed 21 regular-season games in seven seasons), but he was willing to take a significant pay cut last season, going from $12.5 million per year to $4.5 million. Still, the only starting cornerback who made it through all 17 games last season was rookie nickelback Jacob Parrish. The Bucs have to prioritize health at this position, but it's one of the more expensive positions in free agency. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

S Jalen Thompson

Thompson has gone from being a supplemental draft pick into a bedrock of the Cardinals' defense, not just the secondary. He has been the Robin to Budda Baker's Batman and, at times, has been Batman himself. Thompson has played all over the secondary and flourished in different roles, but whether he comes back will be more a result of the new coaching staff, whenever it gets in place, than anything else. But breaking up the Thompson-Baker tandem might have unintended consequences for a defense that needs a bit of guidance and direction to reach its full potential. -- Josh Weinfuss

S Kamren Curl

The Rams didn't have a long list of free agents entering the preseason, and that list got even shorter after they re-signed running back Kyren Williams, inside linebacker Nate Landman and safety Quentin Lake during training camp or the season. Curl, who signed a two-year deal with the Rams in 2024, is now Los Angeles' biggest free agent decision. Curl had the biggest interception of the season for the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Chicago Bears, picking off quarterback Caleb Williams' pass in overtime. -- Sarah Barshop

WR Jauan Jennings

After a training camp injury and a contract stalemate that resulted in some added 2025 incentives but not a lucrative extension, Jennings will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time. He's coming off an up-and-down season that was marred by multiple injuries, but he set a career high with nine touchdowns. The Niners will move on from Brandon Aiyuk while Ricky Pearsall has struggled to stay healthy, which makes receiver a significant need this offseason. A Jennings return will depend largely on where his market goes as San Francisco wouldn't mind keeping him if the price is right. -- Nick Wagoner

RB Kenneth Walker III

Heading into 2025, the chances of the Seahawks re-signing Walker after his contract year did not look strong thanks largely to concerns over his availability. He was also slated to share duties with Zach Charbonnet. But circumstances have changed. Walker has played in all 19 games and topped 1,000 rushing yards during the regular season despite averaging only 13 carries. He has excelled as the clear-cut RB1 since Charbonnet tore an ACL in the divisional round, which probably will sideline him well past the start of the 2026 season. It's far from a sure thing, but Seattle re-signing Walker is easier to envision now than it was six months ago. -- Brady Henderson