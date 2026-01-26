Source: Shedeur Sanders named Pro Bowl Games replacement

Harry Douglas and the "Get Up" crew discuss how the Browns could handle Shedeur Sanders moving forward. (1:51)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is being added to the Pro Bowl Games roster, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Sanders will replace Drake Maye, whose New England Patriots have advanced to Super Bowl LX.

Sanders, the 144th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, started the final seven games of the season for the Browns. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Sanders also ran for 169 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.

The Browns went 3-4 in games that Sanders started.

This is the fourth year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

The events will be played in San Francisco ahead of the Super Bowl. Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC) will coach the teams in the flag football showdown on Feb. 3.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz first reported that Sanders was being added to the Pro Bowl Games roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.