Saints who could cash in on millions in incentives in 2026?

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan had a satisfying end to his 2025 season. The Saints won two of their final three games and Jordan had four sacks in those contests, finishing with 10.5 sacks and maxing out a clause in his contract that paid him up to $2 million in bonuses for that accomplishment alone.

Jordan, who reworked his deal last year to stay with the Saints in 2025 considered the incentives as a way to earn money back after his salary was slashed in Year 15.

"The Saints have done nothing but show that they want me to be here. Now, at what price? Some would say half off, this last year. Can't do that again," Jordan joked after the season.

Jordan will become a free agent this offseason and has already hinted he doesn't want a similar deal in 2026. Whether Jordan returns, and on what kind of salary will be one of the questions the Saints have to answer this offseason.

None of Jordan's teammates had as much to gain financially as he did in 2025, but there are a few who could rack up financial bonuses based on their performances in 2026. Defensive ends Chase Young and Carl Granderson and running back Alvin Kamara could benefit (or lose) by what they do on the field next season.

Here are five of the more notable contract incentives, all obtained by ESPN, for Saints starters next season:

Chase Young, DE, Age: 26

Young is coming off a career-best season in which he had 10 sacks despite missing the first five games because of a calf injury. The 2020 first-round pick's second-best season in sacks came his rookie year when he recorded 7.5 with Washington.

Young's injury meant he didn't get a chance to unlock escalators in his contract that would have raised his base salary by up to $2 million in 2026. But he still has a chance to hit those escalators and raise his salary in 2027.

Young will unlock a $500,000 escalator if he hits 12 sacks and an additional $500,000 for every sack up to 15 sacks. If he has another-best season and nets at least 15 sacks, he will raise his 2027 salary by $2 million.

Carl Granderson, DE, Age: 29

Granderson signed a four-year extension worth up to $52 million in 2023 and has two seasons remaining on that deal. He finished the 2025 season with six sacks.

Granderson has incentives in his contract in both the 2026 and 2027 seasons that would pay him a bonus once he reaches 12 sacks. Granderson would earn $500,000 for 12 sacks, another $1 million for 13 sacks, an additional $1.5 million for 14 sacks and $2 million if he hits 15.

Granderson's best statistical season was 2023, when he finished with 8.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits.

Alvin Kamara, RB, Age: 30

Kamara is the only Saints player with a major "de-escalator" in his contract, which means he can lose money based on his offseason participation.

When Kamara signed a contract extension in the middle of the 2024 season, it came with a clause that would lower his future based salaries if he did not attend 100% of the team's practices during organized team activities.

While offseason practices are voluntary until mandatory minicamp in June, the team can write attendance clauses into contracts. Kamara has not participated in the voluntary portion of the offseason since the NFL returned to the normal schedule in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sky is blue today [like usual]," Kamara wrote on social media in May 2025 in response to a report he was not participating in OTAs.

Kamara has the same attendance clause in his contract for 2026. His base salary will decrease by $358,000 in 2026 if he does not participate in 100% of the team's practices (or on-site rehab if he's injured) during OTAs.

That drop in salary would pale in comparison compared to what Kamara could earn if he and the team both have their best seasons in 2026. If Kamara reaches 1,600 yards from scrimmage this coming season, then he could earn $500,000 for each postseason win, up to a total of $1.5 million.

Kamara would have to be around or surpass his career-best season to hit that mark, as he's reached 1,600 yards once in his career (1,688 in 2020). He also had 20 touchdowns that season -- the last time the Saints made a playoff appearance.

The running back finished the 2025 season with a knee and ankle issue that caused him to miss the final five games, but the Saints listed him as a week-to-week possibility instead of putting him on injured reserve.

"Obviously, these seasons all take different paths, and he's had to navigate an injury and so the most important thing for him is just to get healthy and be back to his self," Moore said after the 2025 season.

Juwan Johnson, TE, Age: 29

Johnson posted career-best statistics in 2025 in catches (77) and yards (889), and he added three touchdowns.

That performance earned him $750,000 in incentives last season, and he can earn the same amount again in 2026. Johnson will earn $125,000 for at least 60 receptions and another $250,000 if he has 70 receptions. He will earn $125,000 for 700 receiving yards and another $250,000 if he has at least 800 receiving yards.

Johnson's incentives were considered "Not Likely to be Earned" at the time he achieved them. To keep the incentives in the "Not Likely to be Earned" category, he'll have to improve in one of several categories, including playtime (he played 75.3% of the offensive snaps in 2025); receptions, receiving yards, yards per reception, rushing yards or rushing touchdowns. He can also earn them for the 2026 season if the Saints improve in one of several statistical categories.

Johnson will also earn another $500,000 if he's named to the AP All-Pro team for the 2026 season.

Pete Werner, LB, Age: 26

Werner's 2026 base salary of $6.25 million became guaranteed in the 2025 offseason, but he has an opportunity to earn more in incentives and escalators.

Werner has an incentives clause in his contract that would earn him $500,000 each season if he plays at least 95% of the defensive snaps in the regular season. Werner played in all 17 games in 2025 but was sometimes taken off the field to sub in Danny Stutsman and Isaiah Stalbird. Werner finished the season having taken only 62.4% of the defensive snaps.

Werner could also increase his 2027 base salary by up to $500,000 if he plays 90% of the defensive snaps in 2026. He will unlock a $250,000 escalator for hitting the 85% mark and the 90% mark.