Tony Romo talks with Pat McAfee about the Patriots' impressive run to Super Bowl LX. (2:28)

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL season reaches its peak at Super Bowl LX as the league's final two teams prepare to collide on the sport's biggest stage, with the Lombardi Trophy and a place in history on the line.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are heading back to the NFL's biggest stage, renewing a rivalry forged in Super Bowl XLIX -- one of the most dramatic championship games in league history.

This time, the storyline looks very different, with new faces under centre and fresh legacies waiting to be written as both sides chase another Lombardi Trophy.

From kickoff time, key storylines, here's everything you need to know about the Super Bowl -- and how to watch it live in Australia.

How can I watch the 2026 Super Bowl in Australia on ESPN?

Watch Super Bowl LX live on ESPN via Foxtel, Kayo and Disney+ on Monday, February 9 from 9:00am AEDT.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LX?

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LX.

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, located roughly an hour south of San Francisco.

Who will win the Super Bowl LX? How to watch Super Bowl LX in Australia

What time does the Super Bowl start in Australia?

Australian viewers can tune in from 9:00am AEDT on Monday, February 9 for pre-game coverage, with kick-off set for 10:30am AEDT.

Have the Seahawks and Patriots met in a Super Bowl before?

Yes -- the Seahawks and Patriots previously met in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, marking the first postseason meeting between the two franchises.

New England emerged victorious, with Tom Brady claiming his fourth Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP in a game that went down as one of the most dramatic in NFL history.

The contest remains best remembered for its decisive final moments, when Seattle elected not to hand the ball to star running back Marshawn Lynch, instead throwing a late interception -- a decision that continues to haunt Seahawks fans and then-quarterback Russell Wilson, now with the New York Giants.

Eleven years on, Seattle will be searching for redemption on the NFL's biggest stage.

When was the last time each team won a Super Bowl?

The Seattle Seahawks last lifted the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, claiming their first and only Super Bowl title under head coach Pete Carroll with a dominant 43-8 victory over Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos.

The New England Patriots boast one of the most successful histories in Super Bowl history. Their most recent title came in Super Bowl LIII in 2019, where they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. New England holds the record for most Super Bowl appearances, with a 6-5 win-loss record.

Sam Darnold lifts the George Halas Trophy after the NFC Championship game. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Who is performing at halftime of Super Bowl LX?

Three-time Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show. Rock icons Green Day will also perform prior to kickoff in celebration of the Super Bowl's 60th anniversary, while Charlie Puth has been confirmed to perform the national anthem.

Who are the quarterbacks for the Patriots and Seahawks?

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye will lead the New England Patriots as they return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the end of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

Should Maye guide New England to victory, he would surpass Ben Roethlisberger as the youngest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl, adding another remarkable chapter to his rapidly rising NFL career.

For Seattle, Sam Darnold will make his first Super Bowl start, capping a long and winding journey back to the league's biggest stage.

Darnold's path has been anything but straightforward -- beginning with a turbulent start at the New York Jets, followed by stints with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, where he served as a backup to Brock Purdy during Super Bowl LVIII. After a stop with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold finally found a home in Seattle, earning the chance to lead the Seahawks to the Lombardi Trophy.

Are there any Australians playing in Super Bowl LX?

Yes. Sydney-born punter Michael Dickson will represent the Seattle Seahawks, having established himself as one of the premier players at his position in the NFL. Dickson was famously described as "the best punter in the league" by Patriots legend Tom Brady.

A former UNSW and Sydney Swans reserves AFL player, Dickson will be aiming to join Jordan Mailata as just the second Australian to win a Super Bowl. Mailata achieved the feat last year with the Philadelphia Eagles, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.