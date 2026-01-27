Sources: Titans set to hire ex-Giants HC Brian Daboll as OC

Open Extended Reactions

The Tennessee Titans are set to hire former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll as their offensive coordinator, contingent upon him not getting the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

He interviewed with the Raiders for a second time on Tuesday.

If he joins the Titans, Daboll would be working under new head coach Robert Saleh, who was hired by Tennessee on Jan. 20. Saleh served as head coach of the New York Jets at the same time that Daboll was coaching the Giants.

Daboll, who was the 2022 Coach of the Year, was fired by the Giants on Nov. 10 after going 20-40-1 as the team's coach.

Prior to that, Daboll served four years as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, where he spearheaded the development of quarterback Josh Allen. He also spent a large part of his career with multiple stints as an assistant under Bill Belichick in New England.

The Titans have not made the playoffs since 2021 when they were the AFC's top seed and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round under former coach Mike Vrabel.

With Tennessee, Daboll would be tasked with helping develop Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick last year, into a franchise quarterback. The Titans averaged just 16.7 points this season, their second fewest since the team moved to Nashville.

The Titans are set to move into a new stadium in 2027.

