Falcons' Stefanski takes high road on Mayfield's post

ATLANTA -- New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski took the high road in response to Baker Mayfield's incendiary recent X post.

Stefanski was asked about Mayfield's comments at his introductory news conference Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mayfield, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, wrote Jan. 20 that Stefanski never called or texted him after the Cleveland Browns shipped him away "like a piece of garbage." Mayfield was Stefanski's quarterback in Cleveland in 2020 and 2021.

"Baker's somebody that I have a ton of respect for as a player and a person," Stefanski said. "I love rivalries in sports and obviously Buccaneers-Falcons have a great rivalry. It's something that I'm excited about, but I would not get into the specifics of those type of things other than to say I have a ton of respect for Baker as a player, as a person. That's a great team with a great player."

Mayfield added in his post: "Can't wait to see you twice a year, Coach." The Bucs also recently hired Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator. Robinson was with the Falcons in the same role in 2024 and 2025.

Stefanski and the Falcons hired Tommy Rees to replace Robinson as offensive coordinator. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, was in that position with the Browns last season.

On Tuesday, Stefanski said Rees, 33, would be the one calling plays. Stefanski started last season calling plays before relinquishing the job to Rees last November.

"Tommy will call plays," Stefanski said. "That's a setup that I'm very, very comfortable with. I think he's an outstanding football coach. He's young, but I don't know if you always measure experience just in years. I think he's had unbelievable experiences in his young career [and] is somebody that I trust. We see the game similarly, but we also push each other because we're different so Tommy will head up that offensive staff. I'm excited about some of the people we've been able to bring in already to this group and I have the utmost confidence in Tommy."

Falcons president of football Matt Ryan and Stefanski both said that they envision the team as one that runs the football and can stop the run. Stefanski said he has already spoken to All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson on the phone and complimented him as a player and human being.

"This is a special person that everybody told me about, but then I got to see for myself what type of person he is and he's team-oriented," Stefanski said of Robinson. "He's an intelligent player and there's no shortage to what he can do with the football in his hands and that's our job as coaches to find ways to get that ball in his hands."

Stefanski said he is a "maniac" about player development and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a player he is looking forwarded to working with. Penix is currently recovering from left ACL surgery and Stefanski said he is "attacking his rehab."

"I think you see a player on tape that can get through progressions, can layer the ball, can push the ball to all areas of the field," Stefanski said. "Obviously, was very productive in college, has had some really, really, really good moments here in the pros. So, I just see a young player that will continue to develop and continue to get better."