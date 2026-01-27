Players to win league MVP, Super Bowl MVP in the same season

Open Extended Reactions

Being the best player in the league is one thing, but maintaining top performance through the playoffs is another. Only a select few NFL players have won league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has the opportunity to accomplish the feat, as he's a favorite to win the award and could take home a championship versus the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 2026.

Ahead of the big game, here is a look at the players who have taken home league MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors in the same season:

2022: Patrick Mahomes

1999: Kurt Warner

1994: Steve Young

1993: Emmitt Smith

1989: Joe Montana

1978: Terry Bradshaw

1966: Bart Starr

