          Players to win league MVP, Super Bowl MVP in the same season

          Patrick Mahomes won NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the 2022 season. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
          ESPN
          Jan 27, 2026, 06:55 PM

          Being the best player in the league is one thing, but maintaining top performance through the playoffs is another. Only a select few NFL players have won league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has the opportunity to accomplish the feat, as he's a favorite to win the award and could take home a championship versus the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 2026.

          Ahead of the big game, here is a look at the players who have taken home league MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors in the same season:

          • 2022: Patrick Mahomes

          • 1999: Kurt Warner

          • 1994: Steve Young

          • 1993: Emmitt Smith

          • 1989: Joe Montana

          • 1978: Terry Bradshaw

          • 1966: Bart Starr

