Mahomes, Watt sound off on Bill Belichick missing first-ballot HOF nod

Eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick is not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham reported on Tuesday.

Belichick failed to receive the bid after falling short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The former New England Patriots head coach has the most Super Bowl wins as a head coach (six), along with ranking first in Super Bowl appearances (nine), playoff wins (31) and second in wins (333). His all-time NFL record of 333-178, including the regular and postseason, puts him only second behind Don Shula (347) for career victories. He also won two championships as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

Multiple sources told ESPN's Van Natta Jr. and Wickersham that Spygate and Deflategate, a pair of cheating scandals that occurred at different points during the Patriots' dynasty, came up in deliberations among voters.

Nonetheless, Belichick's decorated career as an NFL head coach led to many fans and Hall of Fame voters believing he was a first-ballot lock. Instead, he'll have to wait until at least next year to receive the call for Canton, Ohio.

According to Van Natta Jr. and Wickersham, Belichick told one associate: "Six Super Bowls isn't enough?" while he asked another: "What does a guy have to do?"

Some of the NFL's biggest names echoed Belichick's thoughts, as the sports world reacted promptly to the news.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt immediately expressed shock over Belichick not being a first-ballot inductee, while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called it "insane."

Insane... don't even understand how this could be possible https://t.co/EiKUeRPffn — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 27, 2026

I can't be reading this right.



This has to be some knock-off Hall of Fame or something, it can't be the actual NFL Hall of Fame.



There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Famer. https://t.co/OXhL1Sd4FM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2026

Sometimes I scratch my head when a candidate gets in the HOF, this time I'm scratching my head on how an HOF candidate didn get in... https://t.co/KKqDlDvtXz — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) January 27, 2026

Ridiculous. 🤬🤬🤬

Couldn't have a better resume! 🐐 https://t.co/J40rY6dNua — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) January 27, 2026

The voters have to not remain anonymous anymore. We need an explanation for why Bill Belichick one of the greatest coaches ever of any level of any sport with 8 SB's is not a first ballot HOF'er......... No explanation will be valid but I need to know. I'm sorry man!! This insane! — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) January 27, 2026

Yea they trippin https://t.co/RUwAqn7Irk — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@KendrickBourne_) January 27, 2026

This just made me mad smh https://t.co/NkWMgyFYLd — Phillip Dorsett II (@Dorsett_4) January 27, 2026