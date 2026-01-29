Assessing Tyler Booker and Cowboys' 2025 rookie draft class

FRISCO, Texas -- Brian Schottenheimer's first rookie draft class with the Dallas Cowboys was much like his first season as head coach.

Some positives. Some questions. Some misses.

Of the nine-player class, only their final pick, defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote, did not end the season in the organization. First-round pick Tyler Booker was named to the All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America and second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku became a full-timer as the season went along.

As the Cowboys begin the process of preparing for the 2026 NFL draft, let's take a look at what their 2025 class accomplished and offer a projection of what they can be in 2026:

The Cowboys believe 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker (52) will be a fixture in their offensive line for years to come. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

G Tyler Booker (Round 1, No. 12 overall)

Some were surprised the Cowboys selected a guard in the first round, but Booker quickly proved he was worthy of the selection. He had a difficult job in replacing future Hall of Famer Zack Martin but was up to the task. He missed three games with a high ankle sprain and was not 100 percent when he returned, but he finished with a 93.7% pass block win rate and a 76% run block win rate. The Cowboys had a 4,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard rusher. The offensive line deserves some credit for that.

Booker was unafraid to show leadership. Despite being a rookie, he was tasked by Schottenheimer to speak up as the season went on, and he was up to the challenge.

2026 projection: Booker looks to be the same kind of building block player as Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Martin and Tyler Smith. He has Pro Bowl potential, and with a full offseason program to get stronger and more comfortable in the NFL, he could make that jump in his second season.

DE Donovan Ezeiruaku (Round 2, No. 44 overall)

On more than one occasion, Schottenheimer said Ezeiruaku is destined to be a star. He played 604 snaps as a rookie, second most on the defensive line, but he finished with two sacks. He was credited with 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 42 pressures and a forced fumble while playing 54.6% of the snaps. Coming in as the nation's leader in sacks at Boston College (16.5), Ezeiruaku showed he was more of a complete end, not just an edge rusher.

2026 projection: He is a starter and the Cowboys hope he makes the "second-year jump," especially as a pass rusher. DeMarcus Lawrence, a second-round pick in 2014 by the Cowboys, went from no regular-season sacks as a rookie to eight sacks in Year 2. The Cowboys would like -- and might need -- that type of boost from Ezeiruaku.

CB Shavon Revel Jr. (Round 3, No. 76 overall)

He joined the Cowboys while recovering from a torn ACL suffered at East Carolina and his return took longer than initially expected. He did not make his debut until mid-November. That he was able to get 334 snaps in seven games helps him enter the 2026 season with a foundation, but he needs an offseason to focus on football and the new system, not just regaining his health. He finished with 36 tackles, one tackle for loss and three pass deflections.

2026 projection: New coordinator Christian Parker has developed some top players in the secondary. He has a lot to work with in Revel. With the current roster, Revel projects to be a starter, but the Cowboys will likely add help at corner in the draft, perhaps as early as the first round.

Jaydon Blue will have to impress his coaches with off-field effort before he is able to make an in-game mark in the Cowboys' backfield. Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

RB Jaydon Blue (Round 5, No. 149 overall)

The clamoring by a segment of the fan base to see Blue play as he was relegated to the bench behind Javonte Williams and Malik Davis always seemed odd. Schottenheimer was up front with what Blue needed to do to play more: practice and prepare better. He finished the season with 38 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown and one catch for five yards in 78 snaps. Thirty-three of those snaps came in the regular-season finale at the New York Giants.

2026 projection: Schottenheimer said the talent is there. It's up to Blue to take the next step as a pro, but he comes into camp as the No. 3 back at best. Even if Williams does not re-sign, the Cowboys will look to find a lead back in free agency.

LB Shemar James (Round 5, No. 152 overall)

He was inactive for the first three games but then finished second on the defense with 85 tackles. He started six of his 14 games and was credited with 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, six pressures, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections. Were his numbers the product of simply being available to make the plays or does he have a future as a starter?

2026 projection: The Cowboys figure to overhaul the linebacker room, but James stays -- along with DeMarvion Overshown and Marist Liufau -- although he might be better suited as a spot starter/contributor and core special-teamer.

OT Ajani Cornelius (Round 6, No. 204 overall)

He dressed for one game as a reserve lineman and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 17 with a knee injury. During the preseason, he looked to be a better performer in games than training camp practices.

2026 projection: The Cowboys have been patient with their drafted offensive linemen over the years (see: Matt Waletzko, David Arkin, etc.). Offensive linemen are hard to find, so another year to develop makes sense for the 6-foot-5, 318-pound Cornelius.

DT Jay Toia (Round 7, No. 217 overall)

He showed in training camp that he has the necessary power to play the position and alternated early in the season with former first-round pick Mazi Smith. But he ended up playing in only five games, finishing with four tackles and one quarterback pressure in 90 snaps.

2026 projection: With Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa the top three defensive tackles, Toia will be in a fight to make the 53-man roster, though he could end up on the practice squad.

RB Phil Mafah (Round 7, No. 239 overall)

He spent the first 16 games of the season on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury. This was likely going to be a redshirt season for Mafah before injuries ended the season early for Williams and Davis. In the finale against the Giants, he had five carries for 18 yards and two catches for 11 yards in 10 snaps.

2026 projection: He will be in a fight to make the 53-man roster but will get plenty of chances in the preseason.