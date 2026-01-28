Browns hire Todd Monken as coach: Who is he, what's next?

Marcus Spears, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Stephen A. Smith react to the Browns' decision to hire Todd Monken as their next coach. (2:56)

Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday brought an end to their nearly monthlong search to replace Kevin Stefanski when they announced former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the franchise's 19th full-time head coach and 11th since returning to the NFL in 1999.

Monken, who worked as the Browns OC in 2019 and turns 60 next Thursday, will embark on his first opportunity as an NFL head coach after three decades of experience as an assistant in both the collegiate and pro ranks, as well as a stint as head coach at Southern Mississippi.

In Cleveland, which has missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons and posted an 8-26 record since reaching the postseason in 2023, Monken will have his work cut out for him on the offensive side of the ball.

The Browns rank last in points scored over the past two seasons and have an unsettled quarterback room with Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as returners. However, he'll inherit an elite defense led by likely NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Monken will get his chance at making decisions on offense, as the Browns have two first-round picks in the April 23 draft.

Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley, Giants reporter Jordan Raanan, national NFL reporter Dan Graziano, NFL draft analyst Matt Miller and NFL analyst Ben Solak answer all the big questions surrounding Monken's hiring and the decisions he'll have to change the future of the franchise.

Why did the Browns choose Todd Monken as their next coach?

Monken flew a bit under the radar during the Browns' coaching search that began after Stefanski's firing on Jan. 5. Cleveland was the only known team to have interviewed Monken for a head coach opportunity during this cycle, and younger offensive minds, such as Jaguars OC Grant Udinski and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, became coveted options among much of the fan base.

But general manager Andrew Berry, who led the coaching search, foreshadowed a process and candidates that might not match other teams, and this move to hire Monken surely reflects that.

Monken, though, is a respected and accomplished offensive mind, and Berry said the focus of the offseason will be on rebuilding a young offense that has talent. Monken most recently helped Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson win his second NFL Most Valuable Player Award and was the offensive playcaller for Georgia's back-to-back national championships.

That acumen, as well as in-depth knowledge of the AFC North, can't be discounted, even if it might feel like an uninspiring hire to many who anticipated a younger coach to reinvigorate the franchise. -- Oyefusi

Todd Monken, a longtime assistant with more than three decades of experience in the college and pro ranks, will become an NFL head coach for the first time. Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo

How will Monken improve and develop the Browns' QB room?

Berry said the new coach will have a say in Cleveland's quarterback decision, so that will play a big factor in the offseason's direction. Monken has experience operating a bevy of offensive systems, and that should help as he takes on a quarterback room that currently has three quarterbacks -- Watson, Gabriel and Sanders -- all with differing skill sets.

In Georgia, he operated a multiple scheme that fused elements of his Air Raid roots with power run elements. He brought that system over to Baltimore, where he melded Jackson's dual-threat ability and Derrick Henry's downhill running with a more spread-out approach that also used multiple tight end sets.

That flexibility should benefit the Browns as they focus their efforts on improving the quarterback room and the surrounding personnel. -- Oyefusi

What's the likelihood Monken retains Jim Schwartz as a defensive coordinator and why is that continuity key for the unit?

It's the first major question for Monken to answer, as Schwartz's presence loomed over the entire coaching search. Owner Jimmy Haslam let it be known publicly that he "absolutely" wanted to keep Schwartz, whose defense ranks first in points allowed since he arrived in 2023, and the Browns' focus on offensive-minded candidates seemed to signal that desire.

Though Schwartz remains under contract through 2026, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that there is "no guarantee" that he returns as Cleveland's DC. Fowler also reported that Monken appears open to retaining Schwartz.

This marks the second time that Schwartz, who has stated his desire to be a head coach again after a four-year run with the Detroit Lions from 2010 to 2013, has been passed up by the team for the opportunity. He also came up short in the 2020 cycle that ended with the Browns hiring Stefanski. -- Oyefusi

How was Monken as an OC in Baltimore and what happened with Lamar Jackson toward the end of his tenure in Baltimore?

John Harbaugh once described Monken as "an old-school football coach with kind of a new-school and creative mind." Monken will always be remembered for taking Jackson to new heights as a passer, especially his first two seasons. In 2024, Jackson set career highs with 4,172 yards passing and 41 touchdown passes.

Monken's success with Jackson overshadowed a highly productive running game. Baltimore had the NFL's best rushing attack during his three seasons with the Ravens, averaging 166.9 yards per game. But there was criticism for Monken's lack of commitment to running the ball at critical times, most notably in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship Game.

Monken publicly acknowledged after the 2025 season that he could have coached Jackson better, but he disputed reports that his relationship with the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player was strained. According to team sources, Monken and Jackson had chemistry issues last season. Monken's hard-driving coaching style didn't mesh with Jackson, one source said.

Despite all the drama surrounding their relationship, Monken was key in transitioning Jackson from a run-first quarterback to one of the league's most efficient passers. In his first two seasons under Monken, Jackson produced the second-best QBR (70.3) and third-most touchdown passes (65).

But last season, there was friction between Jackson and the coaching staff after he chose not to participate in the first practice over a stretch of six weeks. One team source summed it up this way: "There is a shelf life in coaching Lamar." -- Hensley

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken helped quarterback Lamar Jackson achieve awards, such as the NFL MVP in 2023. Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

What are you hearing around the league on the hire?

On some level, the hire raises more questions than it answers. People now wonder whether Schwartz will stick around as the Browns' defensive coordinator. The Browns want him to stay, but other teams would be interested if he became available. There's also the question of who will be Harbaugh's offensive coordinator with the Giants, since Monken was the likely answer if he didn't get a head coach job.

As for the hire itself, I think people on the outside are surprised, since over the weekend it sounded like the Browns were leaning toward the 35-year-old Scheelhaase. But in the end, Cleveland went with the more experienced offensive mind to help design and develop its relatively young offense. Monken is well regarded around the league, and I get the sense people are happy for him. Of course, as is the case with any of these hires, it will likely rise and fall on when and whether the Browns answer their ages-old quarterback question. -- Graziano

Monken was considered a top candidate for the Giants OC job. Where could Harbaugh turn next?

Now, New York has to look elsewhere. The team put in a request to speak with the Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, but he might remain in Denver. Greg Roman has a long history with Harbaugh. He also is a realistic option.

Another name to monitor is Charlie Weis Jr., who was the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss and has a strong relationship with quarterback Jaxson Dart. Even though Weis recently landed at LSU with Lane Kiffin, this could be a job that would be too enticing to decline. -- Raanan

The Browns have two first-round picks. Could Monken go all-offense with them?

The Browns might have two first-round picks at Nos. 6 and 24, but that doesn't mean the front office should go all-in on offense just because the new head coach's background comes on that side of the ball. Put simply, the Browns have a young roster with very few proven stars outside of Garrett and impressive rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Bad rosters stay bad when teams force picks, and the Browns' three winning seasons in the past 20 years is evidence of that.

At pick No. 6, there will be options to add a wide receiver such as Carnell Tate (Ohio State) or Makai Lemon (USC), or go with an offensive lineman like Spencer Fano (Utah) or Francis Mauigoa (Miami). Those players would be good fits and appropriate values. There should still be solid wide receiver and offensive line depth at pick No. 24.

But Berry -- the GM who is coming off a strong 2025 draft class -- should focus on acquiring the best players possible, regardless of whether they play offense or defense. Cleveland can't fall victim to reaching for a quarterback or any other offensive players who aren't ranked highly on the team's board. -- Miller

How would you grade the hire?

B. Monken is a surprising result of a Cleveland search that seemed destined for a hire that screamed "exciting young offensive name" or "Jim Schwartz sure has been good with this defense, huh" -- but I like it. Monken has had successful NFL offenses in Baltimore and Tampa Bay as an offensive coordinator, working with different styles of quarterbacks. Browns fans will recall his one season as offensive coordinator in Cleveland, but Monken didn't call plays in 2019 under Freddie Kitchens and was in fact very critical of that disastrous season under Kitchens.

Monken also brings the intense, no-nonsense disposition that can create a culture shift in an organization that desperately needs it. This is a fine, down-the-middle hire. -- Solak