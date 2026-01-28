Sources: Jets hire Duker as new DC; Glenn likely to call defense

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets, the first team in NFL history to go an entire season without intercepting a pass, have picked former Miami Dolphins assistant Brian Duker as their new defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN.

Because Duker, 36, has no playcalling experience, coach Aaron Glenn is expected to take over that responsibility for the 2026 season -- a significant shift from 2025. Glenn took a hands-off approach with his previous coordinator, Steve Wilks, whom he fired with three games remaining.

The Jets interviewed nine known candidates for the position, including longtime coordinator Wink Martindale, who was perceived as the early favorite after a second (in-person) interview Saturday.

Duker wasn't one of the original eight candidates. He was a late addition, as his first interview (done virtually) didn't occur until Tuesday. By then, only four of the original eight were still available. He landed the job in large part because of his background with Glenn.

They spent three seasons together on Dan Campbell's coaching staff with the Detroit Lions (2021-23). Under defensive coordinator Glenn, Duker worked his way up from defensive assistant to safeties coach to defensive backs coach. He spent the past two seasons as the Dolphins' passing-game coordinator/secondary coach.

This is a critical hire for Glenn, who went 3-14 in his first season with one of the worst defenses in franchise history. He has come under fire for the upheaval on his coaching staff. Counting Wilks, he has dismissed nine coaches, including offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Jets were scheduled to interview Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jets also have been linked to former Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Glenn said his preference was to operate as a CEO-type coach, allowing his coordinators to call the plays. At the end of the season, however, he opened the door to the possibility of running the defense. He said he wanted to explore the pool of candidates before making a final decision.

"Compatibility is just as important as [coaching] ability," he said.

Duker walks into a massive rebuild, as the Jets finished near the bottom in almost every major statistical category -- 31st in scoring, 25th in yards, 30th in sack rate and 30th in expected points added. They generated only four turnovers, an all-time league low. Cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, their most accomplished defenders, were traded at midseason.

It was a precipitous fall for the Jets, a top-four defense in yards every season from 2022 to 2024. Their peak year was 2022, when they were top four in yards and scoring, something they hadn't done since 2009.

Nine of their top 13 snap leaders are under contract for 2026, but that number belies the actual talent level. They have needs at safety, linebacker, cornerback and defensive line depth. Their most accomplished players are edge rushers Will McDonald IV and Jermaine Johnson, both of whom are coming off disappointing seasons.