How Patriots' investment in Milton Williams on defense has paid off

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots had just finished a frigid and snowy on-field celebration after being crowned AFC champions in Denver when defensive tackle Milton Williams walked toward the tunnel, took a left and approached the team's locker room.

As one of the Patriots' best players, Williams had brought the heat to the Denver Broncos on Sunday and sparked another dominating performance by the team's defense in a 10-7 win. As he walked off the field, his fire was still burning well after being handed conference championship hats and T-shirts.

"No. 1 offensive line, my ass!" Williams yelled out.

Williams, who had grown tired of hearing about the prowess of the Broncos' O-line in the days leading up to the game, had a team-high four pressures despite facing double-teams on 40% of his pass rushes, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The 26-year-old has brought a chip-on-the-shoulder edge to the Patriots in his first season with the team and is instrumental to the NFL's fourth-ranked scoring defense (18.8 average PPG in the regular season). He has also brought playoff and championship experience, which teammates are leaning into leading up to Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8 (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

"He's one of the only ones that has been in this position on our team, so we've been able to talk to him about how the games feel and things like that," cornerback Christian Gonzalez said.

Williams exploded onto the scene last year at this time, sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, including a fourth-quarter strip sack he recovered. The timing couldn't have been better. A free agent, Williams parlayed the big-game performance into a four-year, $104 million contract in New England -- a team record of which $63 million is guaranteed. With that came increased expectations. And in one of the season's pleasant surprises for the Patriots, Williams has exceeded them.

"I feel like they brought me here for a reason and I try to show them why. I feel like I've done that, but I want to show them more," Williams said.

Now he's back in the Super Bowl and using his experience on the biggest stage to help prepare his Patriots teammates for the challenge ahead.

"His impact, it's phenomenal," cornerback Marcus Jones said. "Just the leadership that he comes with every single day at practice. The preparation, as you can tell. Then every single play, he plays like it's his last play."

Milton Williams was drafted in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2021 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. David Butler II-Imagn Images

THE PATRIOTS HAD an abundance of salary cap space in the offseason and an aggressive mindset to use it, with the goal of replenishing a roster that had been depleted in recent years in back-to-back four-win seasons. Williams was one of their top targets but they had fierce competition, specifically from the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, according to sources familiar with how Williams' free agent process unfolded.

The numbers kept going up as teams bid against each other, and the Patriots -- envisioning Williams playing a similar line-up-at-all-spots role that versatile and powerful four-time Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons did when Mike Vrabel served as head coach of the Tennessee Titans -- never relented.

"I'm blessed to have coaches and an organization that believed in me, and to believe what I bring to the table," said Williams, who had mostly been a backup in Philadelphia (five starts in 2024) behind first-round picks Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

"I just came in and tried to be me, rally the guys and tell them, 'It's about work.' Showing up every day, making sure we have to do what we have to do. I really didn't know what to expect. I just came in to feed into this team, feed into the young guys, trying to be a good vet for those guys."

Reflecting on signing with New England, Williams said bluntly Thursday that a financial raise was obviously a significant factor for him. But also that he wanted to play for Vrabel, in part because he had experienced so much in the NFL as a player and coach.

In all, the Patriots spent $209 million in guaranteed money on free agents in 2025, the most by any team in the NFL last offseason. They can now become the second straight team to win the Super Bowl after spending the most guaranteed money in free agency in the previous offseason. (The 2024 Eagles spent $275 million guaranteed on free agents and won Super Bowl LIX.)

Vrabel, in his first season as coach of the Patriots, and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf were comfortable giving Williams such a lucrative contract because they found it unlikely he would change his hard-working ways.

"Having done a lot of [scouting of] him coming out, and just knowing who he is as a person, and all his family -- I think his parents [Milton Sr. and Willanette] have been fantastic raising him and his sisters," Vrabel said.

"When you have good bones, you can survive a lot. So for a young player to come into a lot of money like that, it is important that they remain grounded, they remain hungry and want to continue to work. And I know that his parents and his family have a lot to do with that."

If there was any doubt, Williams erased it in the early weeks of the voluntary offseason program last April. Players were going through sprints and Williams had finished his repetition, so he was jogging back to the start. Vrabel turned up his motivational ways.

His message to Williams: No one should beat you back to the starting line, as that's part of setting a standard.

Williams said from then on, he made it a point to always be first.

"There's a consistency there," Vrabel said. "He's a tireless worker."

Williams was signed to a franchise-record four-year, $104 million contract, including $63 million in guarantees, in March. Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire

VRABEL HAD A different motivational message for Williams as the Patriots entered the playoffs: The big dogs come out in January.

Then in a 16-3 wild-card round win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams proved he was just that, sacking quarterback Justin Herbert on fourth-and-9 with two minutes remaining to end the game. Williams aligned in the "A" gap between center Bradley Bozeman and right guard Mekhi Becton. At the snap, he took a quick step to his right, used a powerful swipe of his right arm to stun Bozeman, then surged into the middle of the pocket as Bozeman attempted to ride him off and left guard Zion Johnson tried to impede his path.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Williams wouldn't be denied, swallowing up Herbert to close out the game in similar fashion to how he did it in the Patriots' first victory of the season -- sacking Tua Tagovailoa on fourth-and-12 late in the fourth quarter to close out a Week 2 win in Miami.

When Williams made it to the Patriots' sideline and was greeted by Vrabel, he head-butted him and split his lip.

"I was just turnt. That was pure emotion," Williams said. "I forgot Vrabes didn't have a helmet on."

Teammates say they feed off Williams' game-sealing plays, with Vrabel adding, "He certainly has come up in big moments."

They note that Williams isn't a rah-rah type -- fellow starting defensive tackle Christian Barmore is usually the one hyping up front-seven defenders before games -- but his bluntness and leadership by "always doing the right thing" resonates, according to Gonzalez.

Williams started 12 games in the regular season and totaled 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 7 quarterback hits. He missed five games with a high ankle sprain sustained early in a Nov. 14 win over the New York Jets before returning in the regular-season finale, knocking off some rust and regaining his top form in the playoffs.

"I've kind of seen [Williams' leadership] even more during his time out [with injury]," edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson said. "He tried to find ways to be a part of [things] and help us stay focused and be locked in. He is right back where he left off last year and continues to spread that knowledge to the young ones -- how to approach the week, how to approach this game in general with all it brings, the emotion that may come with it. He's been doing that, plus more."

Williams' experience in the postseason is needed when it comes to Super Bowl LX vs. the Seahawks. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

In three postseason games, in which he has played 130 out of a possible 193 defensive snaps (67.3%), Williams has totaled a modest five tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits -- none of which leads the team -- although Vrabel noted most statistics don't quantify Williams' impact.

NFL Next Gen Stats credits Williams with nine QB pressures, the sixth most among players this postseason and second most among players going to the Super Bowl (only behind Chaisson).

"Just the disruption. I know everybody that rushes the passer, they strive for sacks, and certainly our ability to affect the quarterback goes well beyond the sack numbers," Vrabel said. "And so, if you just look at that, it can be somewhat misleading. He certainly has brought some disruption."

One of the top questions surrounding Williams when the Patriots initially signed him was how he would adapt to an increased workload. In Philadelphia, he had never played more than 48% of the defensive snaps, as he was part of a deep defensive tackle group.

He totaled 60% this season in New England despite missing the five games because of injury, proving what he said upon arrival in New England: It wasn't that he couldn't play more with the Eagles, the team simply didn't need him to.

Vrabel also acknowledged how Williams "has improved some of his technique in the run game," which has earned him added respect from coaches.

Williams' presence in the run game has shown up on the field. The Patriots allowed 3.7 yards per rush (1,209 yards on 331 carries) and four rushing touchdowns with him on the field this season (including playoffs). They allowed 5.0 yards per rush (734 yards on 148 carries) and seven rushing touchdowns without him on the field.

"He's an elite player," Gonzalez said. "He can change the game."

Williams and Gonzalez are arguably the Patriots' best defensive players, and the team is 12-0 when both have played this season, allowing an average of 14.5 points per game. That would rank New England as the lowest-scoring defense in the NFL this season, ahead of top-ranked Seattle (17.2 average points per game).

In eight games where either Gonzalez or Williams was out, the Patriots went 5-3, allowing 21.5 points per game (which would have tied for 12th in the NFL).

Williams is now determined to change the perception of the Patriots' defense, which he has consistently said he believes is overlooked. After Sunday's win over the Broncos, he said: "We have one more game to take care of business and see if we can get some credit then."

At the same time, Williams acknowledged even he is surprised the Patriots are playing in the Super Bowl.

In his trademark blunt way, when asked if he had any idea the team would advance this far in his first season, he said simply: "Not this fast."