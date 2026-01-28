California Super Bowl history: Matchups, results, locations

Open Extended Reactions

On Feb. 8, 2026, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California will host this year's festivities.

The upcoming occasion marks the second Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium. The Denver Broncos previously defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara.

Ahead of this year's big game, let's look back at the top moments from previous California Super Bowls:

Super Bowl I (Packers 35, Chiefs 10), Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles: Jan. 15, 1967; MVP: Bart Starr

Originally known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, Super Bowl I saw the Packers outscore the Chiefs 21-0 in the second half for a decisive victory.

Max McGee had seven receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the win despite catching just four passes in the regular season.

Super Bowl VII (Dolphins 14, Washington 7), Memorial Coliseum: Jan. 14, 1973; MVP: Jake Scott

Jake Scott had two interceptions, including a 55-yard return from the end zone, as the Dolphins beat Washington to cap off the only perfect season in NFL history, finishing the year 17-0.

Super Bowl XI (Raiders 32, Vikings 14), Rose Bowl, Pasadena: Jan. 9, 1977; MVP: Fred Biletnikoff

The Oakland Raiders became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in their home state. At the time, the 40-year-old John Madden was the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl XIV (Steelers 31, Rams 19), Rose Bowl: Jan. 20, 1980; MVP: Terry Bradshaw

The Rams led 19-17 entering the fourth quarter of a back-and-forth game, but a 73-yard touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw to John Stallworth would give the Steelers the lead for good. Bradshaw threw for 309 yards on just 21 attempts, giving him what remains the highest average yards per attempt (14.7) in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl XVII (Washington 27, Dolphins 17), Rose Bowl: Jan. 30, 1983; MVP: John Riggins

John Riggins powered Washington past the Dolphins behind a Super Bowl-record 38 rushing attempts. Riggins broke off a 43-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter to give Washington its first lead of the game en route to the victory.

Super Bowl XIX (49ers 38, Dolphins 16), Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto: Jan. 20, 1985; MVP: Joe Montana

Dan Marino's first and only Super Bowl appearance started off promising, with the Dolphins holding a 10-7 lead after the first quarter. But Joe Montana was too much for the Dolphins to handle, registering 331 passing yards, 59 rushing yards and four total TDs (three passing, one rushing).

Super Bowl XXI (Giants 39, Broncos 20), Rose Bowl: Jan. 25, 1987; MVP: Phil Simms

Phil Simms was nearly perfect against the Broncos, completing 22 of 25 passes for a Super Bowl record 88% completion rate. The Giants actually trailed 10-9 at the half, but Simms would go 10-of-10 for 165 yards and two TDs after halftime to lead the Giants to victory.

Super Bowl XXII (Washington 42, Broncos 10), Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego: Jan. 31, 1988; MVP: Doug Williams

Washington may have won by 32, but it also became the first team to overcome a double-digit deficit in the Super Bowl, with a 35-point second quarter that erased the Broncos' 10-0 lead. Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams threw for 228 yards and four TDs in the second quarter alone. Timmy Smith also became the first and only player in Super Bowl history to rush for 200 yards in the win.

Super Bowl XXVII (Cowboys 52, Bills 17), Rose Bowl: Jan. 31, 1993; MVP: Troy Aikman

The 52-point barrage by the Cowboys remains the second-highest scoring effort in Super Bowl history. The Bills committed nine turnovers, losing in the Super Bowl for the third straight season. Troy Aikman threw four TDs to win MVP honors.

Super Bowl XXXII (Broncos 31, Packers 24), Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego: Jan. 25, 1998; MVP: Terrell Davis

Terrell Davis became the first player in Super Bowl history to rush for three touchdowns, taking home MVP honors, but the big story was John Elway finally getting over the hump to win his first Super Bowl. Elway was 0-3 in the Super Bowl prior to beating the Packers.

Super Bowl XXXVII (Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21) Qualcomm Stadium: Jan. 26, 2003; MVP: Dexter Jackson

The Buccaneers traded for head coach Jon Gruden ahead of the 2002 season, and fate would have Gruden face his former team in the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers proved to make the right call as Tampa scored 34 straight points to put this one out of reach. Tampa set Super Bowl records with five interceptions and three returned for touchdowns.

Super Bowl 50 (Broncos 24, Panthers 10), Levi's Stadium: Feb. 7, 2016; MVP: Von Miller

Peyton Manning's final NFL game wasn't his best -- he threw for 141 yards, zero TDs and one interception -- but it didn't matter. NFL MVP Cam Newton was under constant pressure in the game, taking six sacks and committing three turnovers. With 2½ sacks, Von Miller took home Super Bowl MVP honors.

Super Bowl LVI (Rams 23, Bengals 20), SoFi Stadium, Inglewood: Feb. 13, 2022; MVP: Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp put a bow on his historic 2021 season with a Super Bowl victory in his home stadium. Kupp became just the fourth player since the 1970 merger to lead the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). He had eight receptions for 92 yards and two TDs in the Super Bowl, including the game-winning score in the final two minutes.

