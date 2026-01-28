Patriots list Drake Maye as limited prior to Super Bowl practices

Jeff Saturday says Drake Maye can lean on his teammates and coaching staff to help lead the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl LX. (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- With one day until their first practice for Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots said quarterback Drake Maye wouldn't have been a full participant had they practiced Wednesday because of his banged-up right shoulder.

Per league rules, both New England and the Seattle Seahawks were required to submit projected injury reports Wednesday ahead of Thursday's first practice.

Starting linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) and veteran edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) also wouldn't have practiced, according to the Patriots.

Maye acknowledged having "bumps and bruises" after Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. In the third quarter, at the end of a 13-yard run, he was tackled by Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga and landed hard on his right shoulder.

Maye downplayed any concerns after Sunday's game, saying "a lot of those guys in that locker room are battling through things." On Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel said no player was 100% healthy at this time in the season.

Whatever repetitions Maye doesn't take at practice probably would go to nine-year veteran backup Joshua Dobbs. The Patriots also have Tommy DeVito as the third option on the depth chart.

Maye was 10-of-21 for 86 yards and was sacked five times in Sunday's game. He rushed 10 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. The majority of the second half was played in snowy, windy conditions.

He was asked Tuesday during his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI if he had suffered a right shoulder injury.

"I'm feeling good," Maye said, repeating himself for effect. "Going to get some extra rest. I really don't think it was from the game, but just the build-up from throwing -- this is what, including training camp, 30 weeks of straight of throwing, four days a week. It can add up. I got some extra rest, feeling good, and ready to go for the Super Bowl."