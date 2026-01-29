Western Michigan's O'Leary hired as Chargers' defensive coordinator

New Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel joins Pat McAfee and explains why Los Angeles and Jim Harbaugh were a good fit for him. (1:41)

LOS ANGELES -- The Chargers are hiring Western Michigan's Chris O'Leary as their new defensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday night.

O'Leary, who also was defensive coordinator at Western Michigan this past season, returns to the Chargers after coaching safeties in the 2024 season. In his lone season at Western Michigan, his defense ranked ninth in the FBS and second in the Mid-American Conference in scoring defense (17.4 points allowed per game). It also was the MAC's second-best unit in total net yards allowed per game (305.5), which ranked 19th in the nation.

Before the Chargers and Western Michigan, O'Leary spent six seasons at Notre Dame, starting as a defensive analyst before eventually becoming defensive backs and safeties coach, where he coached current Chargers cornerback Cam Hart.

O'Leary will be responsible for sustaining what has been one of the NFL's best defenses for the past two seasons under former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who left last week to become coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Linebacker Daiyan Henley expressed excitement over O'Leary's hire, posting on X, "The vibes are up," shortly after the team's announcement. Also voicing their support were safeties Tony Jefferson and Elijah Molden. In 2024, with O'Leary coaching the position, Molden posted career highs in interceptions (3), pass deflections (7), tackles (75) and fumble recoveries (2).

Last year, Minter guided the Chargers to the NFL's fifth-ranked defense (285.2 yards per game). In 2024, Minter's first season in Los Angeles, the Chargers led the league with the fewest points allowed per game (17.7).

When Minter arrived in L.A., he was taking over one of the league's worst defenses, which in three years under former coach Brandon Staley ranked 30th in yards allowed per play (5.7), points (24.8) and rushing yards per game (134). In two seasons under Minter, the Chargers ranked second in QBR allowed (50.0), third in points (18.9) and seventh in yards per play (5.2).