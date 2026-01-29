Which NFL head coaches were first-ballot Hall of Famers?

Open Extended Reactions

In January 2026, legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick fell short of becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The news shocked the sports world, as multiple players and industry professionals spoke out on his behalf and shared praise for his array of accomplishments. During his 24-year tenure with the Patriots, Belichick won six Super Bowl titles -- more than any other head coach in league history.

Though Belichick missed the first-ballot mark, other head coaches have accomplished the feat since the inaugural 1963 class. Check out which head coaches were first-ballot Hall of Famers below:

Don Shula

Inducted in 1997

Head coach of Baltimore Colts (1963-1969) and Miami Dolphins (1970-1995)

Winningest NFL head coach of all time (347 wins)

347-173-6 career coaching record

Chuck Noll

Inducted in 1993

Head coach of Pittsburgh Steelers (1969-1991)

Led Steelers to four Super Bowl titles in six years (IX, X, XIII, and XIV)

209-156-1 career coaching record

Tom Landry

Inducted in 1990

Head coach of Dallas Cowboys (1960-1988)

Won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XII with the Cowboys

270-178-6 career coaching record

