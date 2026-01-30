        <
          Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl history: Records, stats, facts

          Why Kurt Warner is excited for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl (0:50)

          Jan 30, 2026, 06:28 PM

          On Feb. 8, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off in Super Bowl LX.

          The Patriots break a tie with the Steelers with their seventh title, while the Seahawks are looking to take home their second championship. For the second straight year, the championship showdown is a Super Bowl rematch. The Seahawks and Patriots previously met at Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, when New England beat Seattle 28-24.

          Check out fun facts about the Patriots and Seahawks ahead of Super Bowl LX below:

