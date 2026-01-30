Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl history: Records, stats, facts

Kurt Warner joins Rich Eisen and offers his thoughts on the Seahawks playing the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. (0:50)

The Patriots break a tie with the Steelers with their seventh title, while the Seahawks are looking to take home their second championship. For the second straight year, the championship showdown is a Super Bowl rematch. The Seahawks and Patriots previously met at Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, when New England beat Seattle 28-24.

Check out fun facts about the Patriots and Seahawks ahead of Super Bowl LX below:

Seahawks Tale of the Tape Patriots 1976 Established 1970 NFC West Division AFC East Lumen Field Stadium Gillette Stadium Mike Macdonald Head coach Mike Vrabel 14-3 2025 season record 14-3 Sam Darnold, 4,048 2025 passing yards leader Drake Maye, 4,394 Kenneth Walker III, 1,027 2025 rushing yards leader TreVeyon Henderson, 911 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 1,793 2025 receiving yards leader Stefon Diggs, 1,013 One Super Bowl wins Six 416-376-1 All-time record 559-449-9 19-19 All-time playoff record 40-22 11-9 Head-to-head record 9-11

