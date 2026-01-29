Patriots' Vrabel not too worried about QB Maye's shoulder

Stephen A. Smith says there's a big question mark around the Patriots' offense going into Super Bowl LX vs. the Seahawks. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots held their first practice Thursday leading up to Super Bowl LX, and anything relating to quarterback Drake Maye's injured right throwing shoulder was kept out of view of reporters.

Maye and fellow quarterbacks Joshua Dobbs and Tommy DeVito didn't throw the football in the portions of practice open to media members. That was a change in routine for the team from most Thursday practices during the season.

Maye had been listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report after landing on his right shoulder while being tackled by Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga on a 13-yard run in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game. The limited designation means he took at least one less repetition than he normally would as the starter, but it doesn't specify how many.

Asked his level of concern regarding Maye's health, head coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday: "Not much. I try not to have a whole lot of concern. I just want to try to prepare the football team and make sure that everybody is ready and we all have a plan. Not to surprise anybody..."

Maye also previously downplayed any injury concerns, noting the extra week to prepare for Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8 as a good stretch to get healthy. He said Tuesday in his weekly radio interview that he has already had extra rest and is feeling good.

Maye was scheduled to address reporters after Thursday's practice, which was focused on the first- and second-down plan and held in the team's indoor facility.

In a related note, starting linebacker and primary signal-caller Robert Spillane was not expected to practice due to an ankle injury that knocked him out of the AFC Championship Game late in the first quarter.

Also, Vrabel announced that defensive coordinator Terrell Williams -- who has focused on his recovery after a prostate cancer diagnosis during the 2025 season -- will travel with the team to Super Bowl LX.

"He's doing well. He's excited about traveling with us, and we're excited about having him," Vrabel said

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has served as the primary defensive playcaller during Williams' absence this season, although the 51-year-old Williams has still been around the team at times during the year.

Players were pleased to learn Williams would be with them in Santa Clara, California.

"It means a lot. Battling what we had to battle through, we're glad he's feeling way better," cornerback and captain Marcus Jones said. "He had a lot of hard work and dedication when it came down to this defense, from the beginning. He's been involved when he didn't have to be."

"We have a lot of love and respect for Coach T," added receiver Stefon Diggs. "His strength is admirable, everything he's been through. When we see him around the building, everyone is smiling at him, hollering at him. This team has been through a lot; it just means a lot to us to see guys that care about this game, love this game, and want to be around the guys they care about. It's another 'road warrior.'"