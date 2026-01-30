Eric Bieniemy couldn't pass on 'return home' to Chiefs

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One phone call from Chiefs coach Andy Reid to Eric Bieniemy led to their reunion.

Bieniemy said such Wednesday during his introductory news conference to explain, in part, how he became the Chiefs' new offensive coordinator, a job he held from 2018 to 2022. The phone call occurred the day after the Chicago Bears' season ended in the NFL's divisional round of the postseason. Although the Chiefs last week requested permission from the Bears to interview Bieniemy, who was Chicago's running backs coach, Reid had targeted Bieniemy for weeks as his top candidate for the job opening, according to multiple sources.

Less than a week later, Bieniemy was back in the Chiefs' training facility -- and back in his old office -- to begin studying the team's roster and evaluating the offense's scheme and production from last season.

"It was an opportunity to come home," Bieniemy said Wednesday. "Whenever Big Red picks up the phone, that's the only person you'll say, 'Hey, you know what? It may be time to return home because he's giving me this opportunity.'

"Having this opportunity to come back, that was just something that is tough to pass up on."

In 2023, Bieniemy was the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator, a season in which he helped quarterback Sam Howell become a first-time starter. Once that coaching staff was fired, following a 4-13 season, Bieniemy took a similar job with the UCLA Bruins, an experience in which he worked with younger players that led him to gain a greater appreciation as a playcaller. With the Bears, Bieniemy guided D'Andre Swift, a six-year veteran, to record a career-high 1,087 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. Kyle Monangai, a seventh-round rookie, generated 947 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.

"I've had an opportunity to learn a few things and open up my mind just to how to view things from a different point of view," Bieniemy said. "When you're doing it on your own, you have to find creative ways to implement a system. You develop patience and a broad view on things. It forces you to go back and maybe look at things different on how you approach everything.

"Anybody can call plays, but you've got to make sure you're doing what is best for those players. There's some things about me that have changed. But more than anything, E.B. is E.B. We will still be disciplined and detailed in everything and how we handle our business. There's a standard of excellence that'll be expected."

Reid says he knows that Bieniemy is more than capable of improving the Chiefs' fundamentals, techniques and intensity on a play-by-play basis. Throughout his career, Bieniemy has demanded proper concentration and precision on assignments from his players, an experience that will be new for young Chiefs players such as receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, left tackle Josh Simmons, left guard Kingsley Suamataia and running back Brashard Smith.

Eric Bieniemy returns to Kansas City after serving as offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

"We all know the energy that Eric brings and what he gives to a team," Reid said Monday. "He's coming off a heck of a season with the Chicago Bears. We're glad E.B. was able to come back in and jump into that position and bring all the knowledge he has to the table.

"There's nobody like E.B. on the field with the players. He does a great job there."

One of Bieniemy's top priorities with Reid this time is improving the Chiefs' lackluster rushing attack. Last season, the performances from running backs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt were among the NFL's worst. Pacheco didn't have a single rush of 20 or more yards; Hunt had one. After spending a year with Bears coach Ben Johnson, who implemented one of the league's most varied rushing schemes, Bieniemy will be tasked with putting together the correct run-blocking scheme for the Chiefs, who are expected to have a new starting running back for the 2026 season.

"It's our job to come up with answers," Bieniemy said. "We're going to make sure that we can do the things that we do best. Have I been exposed to a number of run schemes? Yes. We've got to make sure that we're doing what's best for us."

As expected, Reid will still be the Chiefs' primary playcaller. Bieniemy, though, should have plenty of influence on Reid when it comes to the sequence of plays and creativity when it comes to designing tendency-breaking or specialty plays, a role he did well to help the Chiefs win two Super Bowls.

"I still enjoy calling plays," Reid said. "I'm also not afraid to delegate and get opinions from people and then -- even in certain situations -- letting them go ahead and call things in different areas. We [as a coaching staff] do this jointly. I keep it open, and I've felt that's the best way. I want guys that contribute, I want them to work hard and be an expert in their area."

Earlier this month, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wanted his next coordinator to bring new ideas, especially since he felt the Chiefs' scheme last season was more predictable for opponents than in previous years.

Much of Bieniemy's success will be measured if he can accomplish what Mahomes wants. Even before Bieniemy returned to Kansas City, he had already received praise from Mahomes and tight Travis Kelce, as both players performed their best in the past with Bieniemy on the coaching staff.

Bieniemy smiled too Wednesday when he shared that he already had positive chats with Mahomes and Kelce.

"It's just the excitement of reuniting," Bieniemy said of Mahomes and Kelce. "It just feels good just to sit down and have conversations with guys. Am I fired up? Yes. Do I respect the hell out of both of those guys? Yes. I'm looking forward to getting back in the grind and chopping wood with them."