Eagles hire Packers QB coach Sean Mannion as new OC

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.

He replaces Kevin Patullo in the role.

Mannion, 33, was an active player as recently as 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

He will become the fifth different playcaller for quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will be entering his seventh NFL season in 2026.

The defending champion Eagles endured a sharp decline in offensive production this season. Scoring dropped from 27.2 (ranked seventh) to 22.3 (19th) points per game this season; offensive efficiency dipped from fourth best in the league to 19th; and the rushing attack plummeted from 179 yards per game (2nd) to 116.9 (18th).