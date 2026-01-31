NFL Super Bowl LX uniforms: Pats go all-white, Seahawks all-navy

Open Extended Reactions

Super Bowl LX is a matchup of two teams that have faced off on the biggest stage before, but it's a first-of-its-kind in the uniform department.

The Seattle Seahawks are wearing all-college-navy while New England Patriots are wearing all-white. Therefore, this marks the first Super Bowl ever with both teams rocking monochromatic looks. It also marks the first time a team donning all-white will face a team wearing one color. In fact, there have been only 15 instances where a team has donned all-white in the big game, the last time being in Super Bowl 50 by the Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks and Patriots will each have a patch commemorating the United States' 250th anniversary placed directly below the Super Bowl LX logo on the right shoulder. In Super Bowl X, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers also wore patches for America's Bicentennial celebration.

Seattle has worn all-navy in two of its three Super Bowl appearances, both of which were defeats, including to New England in Super Bowl XLIX. The uniform set is the Seahawks' most commonly worn one since debuting in 2012.

On the other end, white jerseys have become the recent norm for the Patriots with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line. Since losing to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI, they wore white jerseys in their next five Super Bowls, including this year. However, never have they matched it with white pants.

Though New England is the designated "home team," its decision to go for road white jerseys is a wise one given existing Super Bowl uniform history. Dating back to Super Bowl XXXIV, the team that's worn white jerseys has won 18 of the past 26 Super Bowls. However, the good news for the Seahawks is the winner of the past two championship games have worn a colored jersey -- the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's a look at the uniforms for Super Bowl LX, plus each team's records this season in the combination.

New England Patriots

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

2025 record: 5-0 (Wins vs. New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Denver Broncos)

Seattle Seahawks

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: College navy

Pants: College navy

2025 record: 6-0 (Wins vs. Saints, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams)