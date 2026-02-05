Seahawks-Patriots marks latest Super Bowl rematch

Super Bowl LX pits two teams plenty familiar with each other on the biggest stage.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks faced off in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, a memorable matchup the Patriots won 28-24. With a second-and-goal at New England's 1-yard-line late in the fourth quarter, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was intercepted by Malcolm Butler in one of the more shocking Super Bowl moments.

The Seahawks did not reach the Super Bowl since that matchup until this season. The Patriots won again in 2016 and 2018. Seattle has won each of the three regular-season meetings with New England since Super Bowl XLIX.

This year marks the 10th repeat Super Bowl matchup and the fourth the Patriots have been a part of. It's also the first time that three straight Super Bowls will be rematches.

Here's a look at every Super Bowl rematch in NFL history.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowls: LVII and LIX

After losing in Super Bowl LVII, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles got revenge against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City and Philadelphia had a memorable Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, in 2023 as the Chiefs won their first of back-to-back titles. With 5:12 left in regulation and the score tied, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team down the field to set up a 27-yard winning field goal by Harrison Butker.

The Eagles would get their revenge two years later in New Orleans, dominating for a 40-22 victory and ending the Chiefs' bid for a three-peat. Philadelphia jumped to a 34-0 lead on its way to its second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowls: LIV and LVIII

The first Super Bowl win of Mahomes' career in 2020 came against the 49ers when the Chiefs stormed back with 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Remarkably, Kansas City began the final period with an interception, but its defense forced two straight punts while the offense then answered with touchdowns to regain control.

Four years later in Las Vegas, overtime was needed to crown a champion. Mahomes again delivered in the clutch, leading Kansas City down the field to set up a tying field goal with three seconds left. After San Francisco kicked a field goal in overtime, Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to win it all for Kansas City.

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

Super Bowls: XLII and XLVI

The Giants' win in Super Bowl XLII, led by Eli Manning, ended the Patriots' bid to complete the first undefeated season since the 1972 Dolphins. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Two of arguably the most improbable Super Bowl outcomes came from the same teams.

The first in 2008 ended New England's bid to become the first team to finish a season undefeated since the 1972 Miami Dolphins. Giants quarterback Eli Manning connected with wide receiver David Tyree for 32 yards on the famous "helmet catch" late in the fourth quarter. Four plays later, Manning threw a touchdown pass to put New York ahead, capping off an all-time upset.

In 2012, the 9-7 Giants pulled it off again to defeat the Patriots. Down 17-15 and regaining possession with 3:46 remaining in the fourth, Manning led New York down the field on a drive that ended with a six-yard rushing score by Ahmad Bradshaw. The Giants would then stop the Patriots for another remarkable Super Bowl victory.

New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowls: XXXIX and LII

Each time the Patriots faced the Eagles in the championship, New England was coming off a Super Bowl victory, but the outcomes of these matchups differed.

New England defeated Philadelphia in February 2005 after forcing four turnovers, three of which were interceptions by Donovan McNabb. After breaking his leg just seven weeks earlier, Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens stepped up to catch nine passes for 122 yards. Tom Brady threw for 236 yards and two scores for his third Super Bowl in four years.

Similar to the Chiefs rematch, the Eagles emphatically bounced back in the second matchup with the Patriots. Backup quarterback Nick Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns while catching a score in a memorable trick play. Brady had 505 passing yards and three scores, but was stripped late in the fourth to set up the Eagles' winning drive.

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowls: XXXVI and LIII

Super Bowl LIII was the final championship win as a duo for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Patriots' first and, at least for now, most recent Super Bowl victories both came against the Rams, 17 years apart.

"The Greatest Show on Turf" lived up to its nickname with 427 total yards but had three turnovers and only 17 points against New England. Rams quarterback Kurt Warner threw a 26-yard touchdown pass with 1:26 left to tie the score. But the Patriots won the game after a 48-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri.

Though the 2002 Super Bowl win marked the beginning of a dynasty, it could be argued that Super Bowl LIII in 2019 was the cherry on top. New England stifled Los Angeles for a 13-3 win and its NFL record-tying sixth championship.

Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowls: XXVII and XXVIII

Buffalo and Dallas met in consecutive Super Bowls, the only time in league history the same matchup occurred two years in a row in 1993 and 1994. But the result remained the same -- Cowboys victories.

It was a dominant 52-17 win for Dallas in the first meeting before Buffalo initially made it a tighter contest the following year. The Bills held a 13-6 halftime lead, but the Cowboys put together 24 unanswered points for another championship.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowls: XVI and XXIII

Joe Montana's first and fourth Super Bowls of his legendary career were against the same opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.

He won the Super Bowl MVP in the first meeting in 1982 after throwing for 157 yards and one touchdown, rushing for another on the ground. Montana topped himself seven years later with 357 passing yards and two touchdowns in his final Super Bowl win.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowls: X and XIII

Franco Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl X and XIII. (Photo by Ross Lewis/Getty Images)

The Steelers dominant run in the 1970s included two Super Bowl victories over the Cowboys.

Pittsburgh defeated Dallas 21-17 in 1976 for its second consecutive championship after Terry Bradshaw threw for 209 yards and two scores. His counterpart, Roger Staubach, struggled with three interceptions despite 204 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The sequel in 1979 proved to be much of the same, but in emphatic fashion as the Steelers won 35-31. They led 35-17 in the fourth quarter before the Cowboys put together two touchdown drives. While Super Bowl X marked the second of back-to-back titles, Super Bowl XIII was the first of consecutive victories for Pittsburgh. These two teams would later face off in 1996 in Super Bowl XXX, which Dallas won.

Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins

Super Bowls: VII and XVII

With a bid to go 17-0 on the line, the Dolphins took care of business against Washington at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a 14-7 victory in 1973. Larry Csonka had 112 yards on the ground for Miami, while Jim Click had the lone rushing touchdown.

Washington would avenge its defeat when the teams met in 1983. This time, Washington emerged victorious 27-17 for its first Super Bowl win. It faced a 17-10 deficit at halftime, but then scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to secure the first of three Super Bowls wins over the next nine years.