Patriots QB Maye misses practice with illness, Vrabel says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye didn't practice Friday because of illness, head coach Mike Vrabel said.

Maye's absence -- nine days before the Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX -- comes at the same time he is managing a right shoulder injury sustained in the AFC Championship Game this past Sunday.

On Thursday, Maye was a limited participant in practice due to his shoulder. In the time reporters were present at Thursday's practice, Maye and the team's other quarterbacks did not throw.

Maye had not missed a practice all season before Friday.

"I'm looking forward to being ready to go," Maye had said Thursday. "This is the game you dream of playing in, so I'm looking forward to getting out there and getting a chance to play in the Super Bowl."

Asked if he thinks his right shoulder injury might limit his ability to throw in the game, Maye said: "No, I don't think so. That's why you have [athletic] trainers. I'm going to do whatever I can to feel 100%. I'm sure I'll get, if not there, as close as you can - 99%."

In Maye's absence at practice, nine-year veteran Joshua Dobbs moves up to No. 1 on the depth chart, followed by third-year player Tommy DeVito.

Patriots players are scheduled to be off on Saturday, before the team travels to California on Sunday. The Patriots are scheduled to hold four practices in California.