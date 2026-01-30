How to watch 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Many of the NFL's biggest stars will be on hand for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, which will be integrated into the week leading up to Super Bowl LX. The best from the NFC and AFC will showcase their skills in a collection of challenges and then go head-to-head in a 7-on-7 flag football game at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Players selected to the Pro Bowl from the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will be preparing for the Super Bowl and won't be participating in the Pro Bowl festivities. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who also won't be participating, led all players in fan balloting for the second year in a row.

Here are key facts about the 2026 Pro Bowl Games powered by Verizon:

When are the 2026 Pro Bowl Games?

The event will air live Tuesday, Feb. 3. Coverage begins on ESPN with "Postseason NFL Countdown" at 6:30 p.m. ET. "Progressive Pro Bowl Kickoff" starts at 8, followed by the 2026 Pro Bowl Games at 8:15.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes, in the ESPN App and in the NFL streaming hub.

