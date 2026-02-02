Texans face familiar offseason refrain: Improve on offense

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans' 2025 season ended in a familiar spot, where the franchise heads into the offseason looking to improve its offense after another divisional-round playoff loss.

There were signs Houston could compete with the league's best -- mainly because it boasted one of the league's best defenses.

The unit, which allowed the fewest yards per game (277.2) and the second-fewest points (17.4), is the biggest reason Houston reeled off 10 consecutive wins to end the regular season and reach the postseason after an 0-3 start. The Texans finished 12-5 and won a road playoff game for the first time in franchise history, routing the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in the AFC wild-card round.

"We went out there and competed with every team that we played," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. "The most important statistic is winning games. That's what we're focused on. We had a good enough team to play with any team we played."

But the season came to a halt in the divisional round, where quarterback C.J. Stroud threw four interceptions in a 28-16 loss to the New England Patriots.

On the season, Houston was one of the NFL's best teams at protecting the football, with its 12 turnovers being one shy of the league's best mark set by the Chicago Bears, but the start wasn't pretty. Houston averaged 12.67 points in the first three games and turned the ball over five times.

The unit would finish 13th in points (23.8) and 18th in yards (327).

"I think our offense grew," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "It didn't start how we wanted it to start. I think the guys got better as the season went along."

One aspect to this is the offensive line. Despite it ranking low -- 55.5% pass block win rate (30th) and 68.4% run block win rate (32nd) -- Stroud was sacked considerably less from the 2024 season. This season, Stroud was sacked 23 times (tied for 23rd), granted he was knocked out of a game with a concussion and missed an additional three games, but it was a huge improvement. In 2024, he was sacked 52 times (second most). So there were positives to take away, which is a nod to first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

Ryans had a positive review of the unit despite the overall metrics. He believes the Texans' offensive line doesn't "get enough credit for the job that they did."

Ryans said the Monday after the divisional-round loss: "They played much better this year than we did last year. They got better."

Despite the unit ranking low as a whole, there were still individual bright spots.

Ed Ingram, who the Texans traded for in the offseason, blossomed as he allowed the 12th-lowest pressure rate (6.4) among guards with at least 400 pass block snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Ingram, who is a free agent, could generate interest on the open market.

Rookie left tackle Aireontae Ersery allowed a pressure rate of 7.9%, eighth-lowest among left tackles, and right tackle Tytus Howard (who moved around the line) performed like one of the best offensive linemen -- allowing a pressure rate of 4.8%, 16th lowest among all positions.

C.J. Stroud's overall numbers took another dip in his third NFL season. Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images

"[Offensive line coach/run game coordinator Cole Popovich] did a really nice job with the offensive line," Ryans said. "The technique was better. They improved a ton, and they should get a lot of credit for that."

The run game flashed moments of promise as well, but overall, the unit struggled.

With running back Joe Mixon, coming off a Pro Bowl year, missing the entire season with a "rare" injury in his foot, according to Caserio, the Texans averaged 108.9 yards per game (22nd). But their 3.9 yards per carry was only better than three other teams, and their nine rushing TDs was tied for the second-worst mark.

Rookie running back Woody Marks had his moments, saving his best game of the season for the playoffs -- where he rushed for 112 yards in their wild-card win. But Marks (703 rushing yards), nor Nick Chubb (506 yards), were able to fill the void left by the absence of Mixon.

So what could the Texans do come free agency?