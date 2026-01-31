Giants co-owner Steve Tisch named in latest Epstein files

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein connected New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch with numerous women, according to scores of emails among the more than three million documents released by the Justice Department on Friday.

Tisch's name pops up at least 440 times among the documents released so far. The emails, first reported by The Athletic, range from the mundane -- "Jeffery says Steve Tisch might come over around 7-7:30 tonight. Snacks for everyone!" -- to the profane. In one email, Epstein asks: "did you contact the great ass fake tit [name redacted]."

Tisch, 76, is chairman, co-owner and vice president of the Giants and has produced dozens of Hollywood films, including "Forrest Gump" and "Risky Business." Calls by ESPN to Giants headquarters on Friday were not immediately returned.

According to documents released as part of the broader release of Epstein-related files, most of Tisch's correspondence with Epstein appears to be from about 2013. In one email, dated April 21, 2013, Epstein appears to be setting up Tisch with someone named Katya.

"Ok,Jeffrey, I'll be in blue loose pants and white loose shirt," Katya tells Epstein. "I googled Steve Tisch he is oscar winner producer,and Giants owner.I'd love to meet him. My phone number is [redacted]"

A string of emails Tisch forwarded to Epstein in May 2013, appears to reference a different woman Epstein tried connecting to Tisch. The string includes Tisch's introductory email to the woman, whose name is redacted.

"Jeffrey Epstein is very excited about you and I meeting each other," a May 13 email says. "I like that idea. Do you?"

Tisch says he will be in New York and then Boston and proposes a meeting. "Let me know if my schedule gives you an opportunity to get together please," he says. "Your picture is great!"

Epstein writes to Tisch two days later: "she is traveling. Not sure when she returns to florida. She is a micro biology major and is still in university, so i doubt she could travel during the week, but we'll see. You should also make it clear that you will orgaznie [sic] her ticket."

And Tisch later writes back: "Never heard back from her. Oh well..."

An April 26, 2013 email string between Epstein and Tisch contains the subject line: "Ukrainian Girl."

"Hi Jeffrey I just had lunch with your assistant's friend [name redacted] who I met at your house Wed morning Very sweet girl Do you know anything about her?," Tisch writes.

Epstein replies: "no, but i will ask ... I will get all info, did you contact the great ass fake tit [redacted] shes a character short term, has an older boyfriend going to acting school, a 10 ass. I am happy to have you as a new but obviosly shared interest friend"

Tisch replies: "Curious to know about [redacted] I will contact [redacted] ... pro or civilian?" an apparent reference to whether the person is a prostitute.

"Do you want to know if she is sweet as she seems?" Epstein replies. "Boyfriends? Trustworthy, etc. she is earnest [redacted] is a civilian but russian, and rarely tells the truth , but fun."

At one point, Epstein writes: "send me a number to call I dont like records of these conversations,"

And the next day, Epstein writes: "Report just in, ------you did very well , she wants to go to the play,, --she is a little freaked by the age difference but go slow and wati, i will try to convince her not to return to ukraine , having her crying worked,"

Epstein, a wealthy businessman, was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. While awaiting trial, he was found dead in his jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019. The coroner ruled his death a suicide. Epstein faced accusations of sexually abusing underage girls. In 2008, Epstein was charged for soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida in 2008 and became a registered sex offender. He served 13 months of an 18-month prison sentence.

Epstein was well known for his connections with politicians, celebrities and business executives. The Brooklyn, New York, native started his career as a financier at Bears Stearns. He later set up business operations in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein bought an adjacent 72-acre island called Little St. James for just shy of $8 million in 1998, and that was where he allegedly operated his sex-trafficking activities at what is known as Epstein Island.

Epstein's former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was also implicated and later convicted of related charges. She is currently serving a 20-year sentence at a prison in Texas.

The Justice Department said Friday that it was releasing many more records from its investigative files on Epstein, resuming disclosures under a law intended to reveal what the government knew about the millionaire financier's sexual abuse of young girls and his interactions with rich and powerful people, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the latest batch included some 3 million pages, as well as more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The files, which were being posted to the department's website, include some of the several million pages of records that officials said were withheld from an initial release of documents in December.

The documents were disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law enacted after months of public and political pressure that requires the government to open its files on the late financier and his confidant and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.