Sources: Seahawks' Kubiak to try to reach deal to be Raiders' HC

After meeting Saturday with the Raiders and Cardinals, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak intends to try to work out a deal to become the next head coach in Las Vegas, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

If a deal is reached, Kubiak -- the son of former Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak -- would become the franchise's fifth full-term coach since 2021.

With Kubiak seemingly off the board, the Cardinals will decide among their other finalists: Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and former Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris.

A deal between Kubiak and the Raiders cannot be finalized until after the Super Bowl, in which the Seahawks will play the New England Patriots next Sunday.

Raiders general manager John Spytek has led the coaching search in close collaboration with minority owner and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Kubiak is among 15 candidates who interviewed with Las Vegas.

Kubiak, 38, would join Las Vegas after spending one season in Seattle, where he helped the Seahawks record the most regular-season wins in franchise history by orchestrating one of the league's best offenses.

Seattle ranked third in points (28.4 per game), eighth in total yards (351.4), tied for 10th in rushing yards (123.3), eighth in passing yards (228.1), 13th in offensive efficiency (50.76) and 15th in EPA (30.86).

The Seahawks' performance was an improvement from 2024 under former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, when they were 18th in points (22.1), 28th in rushing yards (95.7), 19th in offensive efficiency (43.35) and 18th in EPA (minus-0.24). Seattle was also first in points margin (11.24) this year after finishing 15th (0.41) last season.

Kubiak is a finalist for the Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year award.

The Raiders would mark the sixth team that Kubiak has coached over six seasons.

Kubiak's lone season in Seattle came after he was the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints (2024) and the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers (2023) and Broncos (2022). He spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2019-2021), starting as a quarterbacks coach before he spent his final season as the offensive coordinator.

Las Vegas is headed toward a rebuild after firing coach Pete Carroll, who went 3-14 in his lone season with the organization. Under Carroll, the Raiders had one of their worst seasons in franchise history. Las Vegas ranked at the bottom in every major offensive category, including rushing yards per game (77.5). The team endured a 10-game losing streak and fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

The Raiders are positioned well to jump-start the rebuild process. They are projected to have the second-most cap space in the NFL to work with during free agency.

They already have building blocks on offense in tight end Brock Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Additionally, they hold the top pick in the 2026 draft, with which they are expected to select Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.