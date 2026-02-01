Grading Mike LaFleur's hire, eyeing what's next for Cards

Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- After being without a head coach for almost a month, the Arizona Cardinals finally made their choice.

Arizona announced the hiring of 38-year-old Mike LaFleur on Sunday, ending a search that looked similar to previous ones by the Cardinals. As they were in 2023 when they hired Jonathan Gannon, they were once again the last team to make a hire after nine other head coaching vacancies were filled. And for the sixth time in the past 19 years, they hired a first-time NFL head coach.

They also continued their pattern of alternating between offensive- and defensive-minded head coaches. LaFleur spent the past five seasons as an offensive coordinator, two with the New York Jets and three with the Los Angeles Rams. (Gannon was a defensive-minded coach, who was preceded by Kliff Kingsbury, who was preceded by Steve Wilks, who was preceded by Bruce Arians.)

Arizona signed LaFleur to a five-year contract as he sets out to bring Arizona back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

So what should we make of the hire? Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss and NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid break down what the move could mean for quarterback Kyler Murray and for the Cardinals' upcoming draft. And NFL analyst Ben Solak provides a grade for the move.

Why Mike LaFleur?

Weinfuss: LaFleur is highly regarded around the league for his offensive acumen. And he represents a branch of the Sean McVay tree, which carries a great deal of cachet.

LaFleur is the fourth McVay OC to become a head coach, joining Mike's brother Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers, Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings and Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The three others led their teams to the playoffs.

LaFleur runs a West Coast style of offense, which would be Murray's third different offensive style in his eight NFL seasons -- should he still be around come OTAs.

Did the Cards wait too long and miss out on the top choices?

Weinfuss: It's hard to argue that they didn't, but general manager Monti Ossenfort said during his postseason news conference that Arizona was going to take its time.

It might not have been a matter of waiting too long and missing out on their top choices, though. Instead, the Cardinals just might not have been as attractive of a destination as other teams. That's mainly because of uncertainty at quarterback, facilities that have consistently received low grades in the annual NFLPA report cards and an owner in Michael Bidwell who has been famously frugal.

Where waiting this long to hire a head coach can and likely will hurt the Cardinals will be in hiring a staff. With LaFleur being the last coach hired this cycle, his pool of assistants to hire has been shrinking by the day.

It's uncertain whether Mike LaFleur will have Kyler Murray at quarterback next season, so what impact will that have on Arizona's draft class? Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

What does this mean for Murray's future with the Cardinals?

Weinfuss: That's still to be determined. Murray's contract situation is well known. He's under contract until 2028 and has already been guaranteed $39.8 million for 2026, so there are two possibilities for Murray: Let LaFleur pick his guy -- which, as an offensive-minded head coach, might be the smartest move -- or Bidwell will require Murray to stay on the roster because of all the money he has paid him for this coming season.

LaFleur hasn't always been dealt the easiest of hands with quarterbacks. In San Francisco, he had C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, and in New York he had Zach Wilson. Murray is a step above them talent wise. But LaFleur, who had a front-row seat for Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles the past three seasons, has also worked with an elite QB.

How can LaFleur boost his roster at No. 3 overall in the draft -- and will the pick come on offense?

Reid: This roster needs help in multiple spots, so the Cardinals could go in a few different directions -- and focus on either side of the ball.

Right tackle is one clear hole on the roster, and either Spencer Fano (Utah) or Francis Mauigoa (Miami) would make a lot of sense. Fano has great movement traits, while Mauigoa is a physical mauler.

But the Cardinals might instead look to add an edge rusher opposite Josh Sweat. Keep an eye on the powerful Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) and explosive David Bailey (Texas Tech). They both know how to get after the QB; both players had 71 pressures in 2025, tied for second most in the FBS.

Could Miami's Rueben Bain be the type of player the Cards could pair up with Josh Sweat? Kim Klement Neitzel/Imagn Images

How would you grade this hire?

Solak: B-. The Cardinals -- the last team to fill its head coaching vacancy -- clearly did not get their preferred candidate, as they announced the hiring of LaFleur only minutes after it was reported that Klint Kubiak is expected to take the Raiders job.

LaFleur is a chip off the old Kyle Shanahan block, having spent time as the 49ers' passing game coordinator under him before taking the offensive coordinator job with Robert Saleh and the Jets. LaFleur never got the plane off the ground with Zach Wilson in New York, and will now be in charge of another young quarterback's developmental arc, assuming Arizona moves off Murray and onto a new signal-caller.

There's a solid ceiling here, as LaFleur is from a prolific coaching tree. But it's hard to get too excited about what feels like a very run-of-the-mill hire.