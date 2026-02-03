Why Cowboys DC Christian Parker's staff might look different

FRISCO, Texas -- You can't say the Dallas Cowboys have failed to do their due diligence in filling out their defensive staff.

The Cowboys have interviewed about 20 coaches, if not a little more, according to sources, to join new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Only two of the known candidates have a previous tie to Parker. Ronell Williams was the assistant linebackers coach on the same Philadelphia Eagles staff with Parker, who was their passing game coordinator and secondary coach. Former Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon was with the Denver Broncos when Parker was their defensive backs coach.

Dixon agreed to become the Cowboys' defensive line coach on Tuesday. The other two coaches the Cowboys have signed so far -- Green Bay's Derrick Ansley (passing game coordinator) and Arizona's Ryan Smith (cornerbacks) -- have no previous ties to Parker.

Sometimes these coaching searches lead to head coaches and coordinators hiring people they know or worked with for a long time.

Look at last year's defensive staff after Dallas hired Matt Eberflus as the coordinator. Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, defensive passing game coordinator/safeties coach Andre Curtis and secondary/corners coach David Overstreet II worked for Eberflus with the Chicago Bears. Defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton was the only position coach without a direct tie to Eberflus.

Christian Parker spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as their passing game coordinator and secondary coach before the Cowboys made him their defensive coordinator in January. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire

The thinking behind hiring coaches with direct knowledge of the scheme used by the coordinator is solid. Theoretically, it should help speed up the teaching process for the players because there is not a lot of "coaching" the coaches. Familiarity and comfort aren't bad things.

But let's look at the Cowboys' offensive staff from a year ago after Brian Schottenhemier was named head coach. Steve Shimko, the quarterbacks coach, was the only one whose background with Schottenheimer went beyond his three previous years with the Cowboys. They had spent two years together with the Seattle Seahawks.

Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams never worked with Schottenheimer. Same goes for offensive line coach Conor Riley, receivers coach Junior Adams and running backs coach Derrick Foster. Riley and Adams came from college football to the Cowboys.

Despite not having much experience with each other, the Cowboys had one of the best offenses in the NFL, finishing second in yards and seventh in points per game.

Schottenheimer was deliberate with his search for the offensive staff, and despite the lack of common background they fused together well.

That's what it looks like the Cowboys are doing with their search for their defensive staff.

Parker, 34, is a first-time coordinator and has been with three NFL teams (Packers, Broncos and Eagles), but he has built a strong reputation. And by the look of the search, he is looking beyond his "friends" to fill out spots.

The Cowboys have interviewed former coordinators, such as Zach Orr (Baltimore Ravens) and Shane Bowen (New York Giants). They have looked to the college ranks, such as Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingstone and USC co-defensive coordinator/run game coordinator/line coach Eric Henderson.

They have looked at folks with experience in a 4-3 scheme as well as a 3-4 scheme.

The wide net Schottenheimer promised in finding a coordinator -- nine known interviews -- has carried over to the defensive position coaches.

None of it guarantees success. The Cowboys will need to build up the talent base of their defense to shake free from the disappointing performance of the 2025 defense (30th in yards allowed and 32nd in points allowed). But if you are a believer in process and finding the right coaches, whether they have previous ties to the coordinator or the Cowboys organization, then you have to be pleased.

In 2020, coach Mike McCarthy hired Mike Nolan, whom McCarthy worked under as offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers. Nolan brought with him defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, one of his assistants in San Francisco. Coaches such as Scott McCurley and Al Harris had ties to McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers. McCarthy coached against senior defensive assistant George Edwards, who had previous ties to Dallas.

In 2021, the Cowboys hired Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator. Joe Whitt Jr., who worked for McCarthy with the Packers, was added to the staff as passing game coordinator. McCurley, Harris and Edwards remained.

In 2024, Mike Zimmer was named defensive coordinator. He was the Cowboys' coordinator from 2000 to 2006 and competed against McCarthy's Packers as head coach of the Vikings. Zimmer brought his confidant, Paul Guenther, as run game coordinator. McCurley and Harris remained.

Last year, the Cowboys brought in Eberflus and his Bears staff.

This search has not been typical of searches in the Cowboys' past.

Maybe different results will follow.