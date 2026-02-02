Rams sign coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead to multiyear extensions

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Rams have signed head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to multiyear contract extensions, the team announced Monday.

The pair had previously signed contract extensions after winning Super Bowl LVI. Snead has been general manager of the Rams since 2012, while McVay was hired in 2017. Since 2017, the Rams have a 92-57 regular-season record, which is the fifth best in the NFL.

"As we enter their 10th season together, it is only fitting to reflect on the tremendous success Sean and Les have brought to this franchise, and the indelible impact they have made on Los Angeles and the NFL," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. "They continue to embody the standard of this franchise to compete for championships, consistently delivering a product that our fans and city can be proud of. Their collaboration embodies the We Then Me ethos we seek in our players, coaches and staff, and we are thrilled they will be leading the Los Angeles Rams for years to come."

The pair enters 2026 tied with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch for the longest-tenured active head coach-general manager pairing.

Since 2017, the Rams have made the playoffs seven times, playing in three NFC Championship Games and two Super Bowls.

Last season, McVay became the winningest head coach in franchise history, passing John Robinson.

"I think as you continue to accumulate experience, you just realize how fortunate I feel to work for such great ownership with Mr. Kroenke and Josh and the family in general," McVay said at a news conference Monday. "Their whole family has been incredible. I've felt the most supported in the moments that you need it the most. And it's been unconditional and it's been consistent and our relationship is only built over these ... going into year 10. And I value that more than, I think, ever before."

The Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game to end their 2025 season.