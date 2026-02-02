Rams' McVay: Keeping 'fingers crossed' Stafford to play in '26

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams head coach Sean McVay said he does not have a timetable for Matthew Stafford's decision about his future but is "hopeful" the quarterback will be back for his 18th NFL season in 2026.

"I think that if that's something that he wants to do, the answer is absolutely yes," McVay said when asked whether he expects Stafford to be back in 2026. "... I think what's great is he's going to take his time, talk with [his wife] Kelly and the girls and see what's best.

"But man, is he still playing at an incredible level. Our hope is that he does, but I think with respect to his timetable and ability to be able to communicate with you guys whenever he feels ready to make that announcement, we'll let him be able to do that."

McVay said he thinks Stafford "deserves as much time as he needs" to make the decision but said he doesn't "get the sense that [Stafford] wants to let it drag on either."

He added, "I'm keeping my fingers crossed, like you guys, that he still wants to go play."

After the Rams' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, Stafford declined to say whether he would return next season.

Stafford, 37, just completed his 17th NFL season. He is under contract through the 2026 season after he and the Rams agreed to a reworked contract last February.

Stafford is coming off the best season of his career, finishing the regular season as the odds-on favorite to be named MVP after leading the league in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46).

After the Rams' season-ending loss, McVay said he thinks Stafford is the MVP because the quarterback "played at a level that's just different."

"He is the epitome of an igniter, but he's just this incredibly humble superstar that has the ability to make everybody feel better when you're around him," McVay said on Monday. "And that's just really who he is. ... He's a rare human being. And I feel really fortunate for the friendship and the relationship that we've developed.

"And I'm sure hopeful that Thursday when we're there to support him, that he gets recognized. And like I've said before, this is such a challenging game -- and I know I'm biased, but I can remove my bias and say I think he was the best player in the NFL this year. And I think there's a lot of people that will agree, and I'm hopeful Thursday will represent that as well."