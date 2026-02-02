Super Bowl LX Patriots-Seahawks media day: Top quotes, moments, highlights

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye reflects on the team's AFC title win over the Broncos, his respect for New England's past and his desire to make a name for this year's team. (2:59)

Super Bowl LX is less than a week away, and the run up to the big game is kicked off by the annual media day festivities.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will take the San Jose Convention Center for what the league calls: "Super Bowl LX Opening Night." Players from each team participate in media availability across four hours, setting the stage for the championship game.

Through the years, there have been no shortage of memorable moments at Super Bowl media day. The previous time the Seahawks and Patriots faced off in the Super Bowl, Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch famously answered every question with some variation of "I'm here so I won't get fined." His 4 minute, 51 second appearance instantly became a notable aspect of the game's lead up.

ESPN NFL Nation reporters Mike Reiss and Brady Henderson are on site in San Jose on Monday night. Here are the top moments from Super Bowl LX media day.