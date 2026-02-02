Broncos promote QB coach Davis Webb to OC position

Stephen A. Smith reacts to the Patriots' win over Jarrett Stidham and the Broncos for the AFC title. (1:39)

Denver Broncos assistant coach Davis Webb has reached agreement to become the team's offensive coordinator, the team announced Monday.

Webb interviewed for three head coaching jobs during this hiring cycle and had other offensive coordinator opportunities but opted to remain with the Broncos.

He replaces Joe Lombardi, who was fired by the team following its 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Head coach Sean Payton is the Broncos' offensive playcaller.

Webb has been a Broncos assistant the past three seasons and was Denver's offensive pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2025.

With Webb's promotion, Logan Kilgore was promoted to quarterbacks coach. Kilgore has been an offensive quality control coach the past three seasons for the Broncos.

He played quarterback in the NFL, retiring after the 2022 season during which he saw action for the New York Giants in the regular-season finale, throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown in that game.