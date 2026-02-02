NFL to return to Mexico City with game in 2026, Goodell says

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL will play a regular-season game in Mexico City in 2026, commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday.

"We're heading back to Mexico City in December, which I think is wonderful for our fans in Mexico," Goodell said. "They're redoing the stadium for the World Cup. This will be a chance for us to get back there this December. We can't wait for that either."

The game will be played at Estadio Banorte with the teams to be announced at a later date.

The NFL is now scheduled to play nine international games during the 2026 season. Earlier on Monday, the league announced it would play in Paris for the first time with the New Orleans Saints as one of the teams playing in the game.

The NFL is also set to play one game in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Munich and Madrid and three games in London next season.

The NFL also will play at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City during the 2027 and '28 seasons as part of a multiyear agreement, the league said in a separate announcement.

The NFL last played a game in Mexico City in 2022.