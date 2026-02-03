Sources: Ravens' Switzer joining Monken's Browns staff as OC

Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer to be their offensive coordinator, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, bringing a trusted assistant from Baltimore to join new coach Todd Monken's staff.

Switzer, 33, has spent the past three seasons as the run game coordinator for the Ravens and has been part of Baltimore's organization for nine years. He began in 2017 in an "administrative -- performance" role, according to the Ravens' website, and later worked as an offensive coaching analyst, working with the team's wide receivers.

In 2023, which coincided with Monken's arrival in Baltimore as offensive coordinator, Switzer was promoted to run game coordinator. Over the past three seasons, the Ravens have featured the NFL's top running game, spearheaded by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

A former college offensive lineman, Switzer started 36 games at the University of Akron.

He's the second known addition to Monken's staff in Cleveland; the Browns are also hiring former Ravens offensive line coach George Warhop to the same role. Warhop served as Cleveland's offensive line coach from 2009 to 2013.