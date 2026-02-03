Patriots' Drake Maye feels good about shoulder, threw at practice

Open Extended Reactions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who injured his right throwing shoulder in the AFC Championship Game, said he took his normal number of throws at practice Monday and that his recovery has turned a corner leading into Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm feeling good. I'll be just fine," Maye said, before winking.

Maye had been limited in practice last Thursday and then didn't practice Friday due to illness. Speaking at Opening Night festivities at the San Jose Convention Center, he cited Sunday as a turning point, perhaps boosted by the 60-degree temperatures in California that greeted the Patriots upon arrival.

"I think turned a corner landing on the flight -- felt good from the flight -- and throwing out there today. I really had no doubt in being 100 percent for the game, it's the Super Bowl, you get two weeks to prepare for it. Do whatever you have to do to get it right and I've got confidence and feel good," Maye said, rotating his right shoulder around to emphasize his point.

The Patriots held about a 90-minute practice at Stanford University on Monday, and Maye said he threw "a good bit." He noted he looks forward to now having a "normal week of prep" in practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Maye credited the Patriots athletic training staff, led by Jim Whalen, for aiding his recovery and helping all players.

He added that he is over the illness that kept him out of Friday's practice, sharing that he later showed up to watch practice that day after reporters had departed.

"It's cold out there, some sickness was going around in the locker room, but I'm really feeling good," he said.