Seahawks OC Kubiak on Raiders reports: Focus is on Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Asked Monday about reports that he's expected to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said his sole focus is on Super Bowl LX.

"I can just tell you I'm all in on the Seahawks, I'm all in on this game," Kubiak said during Super Bowl Opening Night, "and whatever comes next, we'll deal with that on Monday."

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday that Kubiak, 38, intends to try to work out a deal to replace Pete Carroll as Las Vegas' head coach. That was after the coordinator met for a second time Saturday with the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. No deal between Kubiak and the Raiders can be reached before then.

"I'm just focusing on ... coaching this game," he said. "I've been working my whole life to coach in this game, and that's where our focus is."

Mike Macdonald, who will be looking for his third offensive coordinator in three seasons as Seattle's head coach, called Kubiak's situation "a little bittersweet because he's such a great person and a great coach."

"Our coaches, as they get these opportunities to take it to the next level, you're happy for them," Macdonald said.

Kubiak will be tasked with turning around the rebuilding Raiders after he helped turn around Seattle's offense in 2025. That unit ranked 21st in scoring in 2024 at 20 points per game, suffering from an ineffective run game and no clear identity under previous coordinator Ryan Grubb.

But along with the Seahawks signing Sam Darnold after trading Geno Smith to the Raiders, hiring Kubiak led to an offensive transformation. Seattle finished eighth in offensive scoring in at 25.5 points per game and eventually fielded a top-10 rushing attack that has helped take pressure off Darnold in the playoffs while he's played through an oblique injury.

"He's unbelievable," said Darnold, who also played under Kubiak as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. "He wakes up at insane hours. He gets to the facility at 4, 4:30 in the morning, and he's there later than anyone. He's a grinder. He loves football. And he's very honest and he's very forthcoming with his players, [which] myself and a lot of the guys really appreciate."

In addition to the Raiders and Cardinals, Kubiak interviewed virtually with four other teams -- the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens -- during the first week of the playoffs, as the top-seeded Seahawks had a bye.

Kubiak, the son of former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, said balancing his second interviews with Super Bowl prep was "really easy because I didn't spend any extra time on it."

"You get ready for those things in the summer, things that are important to you," he said. "And then your resume is always on your film. That's something my dad always taught me -- you better not be sitting in your office thinking about interview questions. You better be thinking about how to win the game because that's what it comes down to, is what the silent tape says."