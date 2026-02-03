Brandon Beane dismisses Bills' critics: 'F--- the outside'

Open Extended Reactions

The Buffalo Bills' offseason coaching change is not sitting well with a large percentage of the fanbase, but Brandon Beane apparently doesn't care.

Beane, the Bills president of football operations and general manager, discussed Buffalo's controversial decision to fire longtime coach Sean McDermott and replace him with Joe Brady in a recent interview with Go Long.

"F--- the outside," Beane told Go Long, which published an excerpt of the interview Monday. "It's about the right selection for this team. And if we win, they'll love it."

The Bills fired McDermott last month after their loss in the AFC divisional round to the Denver Broncos, ending a nine-year coaching tenure during which Buffalo made seven consecutive postseason appearances. Brady was promoted to head coach last week after spending the past three years as Buffalo's offensive coordinator.

A recent survey conducted by The Buffalo News showed that over 75% of the participants disagreed with the decision to fire McDermott. The Buffalo News ran another survey in which less than 38% agreed that Brady was the right hire for head coach.

Beane told Go Long that he was aware of the widespread criticism and acknowledged that his job security might depend on Brady's success.

"It's the same thing I said when I took Josh Allen," Beane said. "If I'm wrong, the moving company will be at my house.

"So I understand, and I'm not going to have regret of choosing someone to appease the outside if I thought it should have been something different. If I'm wrong, I'll f---ing take my job and f---ing go home."

Go Long cited two other unidentified fan polls -- in which about 8% of participants approved of the coaching hires.

"I don't want to be wrong -- see him go somewhere else -- when my gut told me it was Joe Brady," Beane said. "I'm never going to do that.

"I would love for everyone to cheer every move, but it's not about winning the press conference. It's about winning games over there."