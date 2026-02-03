NFL says ICE not among federal agencies at Super Bowl LX

Open Extended Reactions

NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier on Tuesday said the federal security presence at Super Bowl LX will be consistent with past Super Bowls and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will not be among the federal agencies present at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

"There are no planned ICE enforcement activities. We are confident of that," Lanier said at a security briefing.

In recent days, Department of Homeland Security official Jeff Brannigan hosted a series of private calls with local officials and the NFL in which he indicated that ICE does not plan to conduct any law enforcement actions the week of the Super Bowl or at the game, sources told The Associated Press.

While that is the plan, some worry that President Donald Trump and his MAGA allies who lead DHS can change their minds ahead of Sunday's game given their recent statements.

DHS official Corey Lewandowski, a key adviser to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, said in October that ICE agents would be conducting immigration enforcement at the game.

"There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in the country illegally, not the Super Bowl, not anywhere else," he said at the time.

Noem said at that time that immigration authorities would "be all over that place."

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin refused to say this week whether federal immigration agents will be present for the Super Bowl.

"Those who are here legally and not breaking other laws have nothing to fear," McLaughlin said. "We will not disclose future operations or discuss personnel. Super Bowl security will entail a whole-of-government response conducted in line with the U.S. Constitution."

In an interview, San Francisco mayor Daniel Lurie was optimistic that the event would be a success even in a politically tense climate.

"We are going to keep everybody safe -- our residents, our visitors," Lurie said. "Obviously with everything going on, we're staying on top of it, monitoring everything. But I expect everything to be safe and fun."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.