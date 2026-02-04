2026 Pro Bowl Games: Best moments, top plays for flag football

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games have begun, and it's time for the NFC vs. AFC flag football showdown! The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, with the NFL's biggest stars battling it out. Last year, the NFC won the flag football game 56-50. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff won offensive MVP, and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was named defensive MVP.

Can the NFC win its fourth straight flag football game? Or will the AFC finally take the glory?

ESPN reporters Brooke Pryor and Nick Wagoner have you covered on all the top plays and best moments throughout the game.