Super Bowl 2027 on ESPN: What to know

Open Extended Reactions

In 2027, the Super Bowl will air on ESPN for the first time in network history. The occasion will also mark the first Super Bowl on ABC since 2006. It all begins with "The Handoff," beginning Sunday and continuing Monday.

Check out key facts about the 2027 Super Bowl on ESPN below:

What is 'The Handoff'?

"The Handoff" is a one-time initiative that transitions ESPN's coverage from Super Bowl LX to Super Bowl LXI. The 24-hour event feature live shows, exclusive reveals and original storytelling from locations throughout Southern California.

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt

Following the conclusion of Super Bowl LX and "NFL PrimeTime," Chris Berman will "hand off" to Scott Van Pelt, who will be outside SoFi Stadium to anchor his edition of "SportsCenter," featuring highlights and reaction from Seahawks-Patriots.

Super Bowl Live

Also broadcasting from SoFi Stadium, Laura Rutledge will host "Super Bowl Live," providing a comprehensive recap from the championship game.

Live From Disneyland Park

On Monday, "First Take," multiple editions of "SportsCenter," "NFL Live" and a second episode of "Super Bowl Live" will air from Disneyland.

ABC News and Disney

"Good Morning America" will originate in part from Levi's Stadium on Monday and will air an interview with a Super Bowl champion on Tuesday. "World News Tonight with David Muir" will also feature coverage in its Monday broadcast.

West Coast lineup

"Get Up" will air from ESPN's Los Angeles studios and conclude with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" from Hollywood.

When and where is the 2027 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LXI will be played on Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

How can fans watch?

The 2027 Super Bowl will air on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC. Additionally, the event will be streamed on the ESPN App, Disney+ and NFL+. A ManningCast alternate broadcast will also be available.

Who will be in broadcast booth?

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call their seventh Super Bowl together.

Who are the favorites to win Super Bowl LXI?

The Seattle Seahawks are favorites to win Super Bowl LXI, at +950. Check out how the top five shake out on DraftKings, with odds subject to change:

How can I find out more about the 2027 Super Bowl?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for standings, scores, stats, schedules and more.