How to Watch: ESPN's 30 for 30 'The Philly Special'

One play can change everything. For the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans, that play was "The Philly Special."

Produced by NFL Films and co-directed by Angela Zender and Shannon Furman, ESPN's newest 30 for 30 documentary, "The Philly Special," tells the story of the playcall that helped the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII and secure their first title in franchise history.

Featuring Jason Kelce, Nick Foles, Doug Pederson, Corey Clement, Trey Burton and others, the film delves into how the one play has come to represent the spirit and resilience of the city of Philadelphia and the hopes and dreams of Eagles fans.

Here are key facts about the documentary:

When will 'The Philly Special' air?

The 30 for 30 documentary premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 6.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the debut on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in "The Philly Special" streaming hub. Fans can stream the latest releases and all the classics from ESPN's award-winning documentary series in the 30 for 30 streaming hub.

More about 30 for 30

ESPN's 30 for 30 series develops, produces and acquires premium, long-form documentary content that explores the intersection of sports, culture and history. Since its debut in 2009, 30 for 30 has produced more than 100 films, including acclaimed offerings such as "O.J.: Made in America," "The Two Escobars" and more. The series also includes 30 for 30 Shorts and 30 for 30 Podcasts.

