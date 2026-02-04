Super Bowl LX expected to see highest ticket price since 2020

Tory Aikman joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and says he's thrilled for Sam Darnold and what he has been able to accomplish. (2:05)

One of the most difficult tickets to claim in sports is set to be even more expensive this year.

According to Vivid Seats, the get-in price for the Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots' showdown in Super Bowl LX sits at a cool $4,552 as of Feb. 3. And that's just the cheapest seat available -- the median price of a ticket to Levi's Stadium this Sunday will cost a buyer $7,497.

The good news is these costs represent a downward trend from the going rate last week. The first listing for Vivid Seats' daily tracking of Super Bowl ticket prices, from Jan. 26, saw the get-in price listed as $5,928 and the median price sitting at a staggering $9,827.

The particularly high prices for this year's big game mark a bounce-back year for Super Bowl ticket costs -- according to Vivid Seats, the average sold price for last season's contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs ($4,972) was the lowest for a Super Bowl since 2019.

According to ESPN Research, if the current average sold price for Super Bowl LX tickets holds as-is ($9,338), this year's average cost would be the second-most expensive for a Super Bowl since Vivid Seats began providing data in 2015. (For scale, the average sold price for that year's Patriots-Seahawks finale was a comparatively measly $2,623.) It would only be beaten out by Super Bowl LV, which had an attendance limit due to COVID-19 protocols.

Vivid Seats also has a projection for what the crowd makeup in Santa Clara will look like on Sunday -- with the current edge being held by the Seattle faithful. As of Feb. 3, the company's Fan Forecast algorithm projects Levi's Stadium will be 61% Seahawks fans, though that number is down from a 67% projection reported on Monday.

Would such an advantage matter come kickoff? The recent evidence is murky, according to ESPN Research. A half decade ago, this projection would have been big news for superstitious Seattle fans -- for six straight years from Super Bowl 50 through Super Bowl LV, the team with the projected crowd advantage came out on top. Recently, however, that trend has flipped. The team with the smaller projected percentage of fans has won three of the past four Super Bowls.

The Patriots' Super Bowl record in the past decade with different projected crowd splits does bear noting -- New England has played for the Lombardi Trophy three times over the past 10 years. They are 2-0 with a projected crowd advantage ... and 0-1 the one time they did not (Super Bowl LII against the Eagles).