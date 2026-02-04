Sources: Giants hiring NFL executive Dawn Aponte as senior VP

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants and new coach John Harbaugh are hiring NFL executive Dawn Aponte as senior vice president of football operations and strategy, sources told ESPN.

It's a move that comes just weeks after it was announced that senior VP of football operations and strategy Kevin Abrams would be leaving the organization. That was the first big shakeup under Harbaugh, who is expected to reshape the organization after negotiating to report directly to ownership.

Aponte comes to the Giants with experience on both the league and team side. She has been with the league since 2017 as the chief administrator of football operations.

The Delaware grad also has previous experience working on the team side with the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

Throughout her time in football, Aponte has developed expertise in matters relating to contract negotiations, salary cap management, labor and CBA issues, and day-to-day management of the football business and administration operations.

Aponte started her career in New York with the crosstown Jets, where she spent more than 15 years in various capacities.

A lawyer by trade, Aponte has made a career in football. She serves on USA Football's board of directors where she helps guide the sport's national governing body in leading the game's development for youth, high school and other amateur football players.