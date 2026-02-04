Puppy Bowl XXII adds a halftime game for senior dogs

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- This year, the Puppy Bowl isn't just about puppies. Older dogs are getting some attention, too.

There will be a halftime showdown between Team Oldies and Team Goldies, offering a showcase for senior dogs as a reminder that they also need adoption and love.

"Everyone wants the puppy and, unfortunately, the reality of puppyhood is it's tough," said Victoria Schade, the show's lead dog trainer and wrangler. "I think people don't realize that until they're deep in the thick of it. That's the beauty of an older dog, an adult dog, a senior dog: They bring a different sort of calm."

The Puppy Bowl made its debut as counterprogramming to the Super Bowl in 2005. Dogs score touchdowns on a gridiron carpet when they cross the goal line -- any goal line -- with a toy in their mouth. The puppies are split into two teams -- Team Fluff and Team Ruff -- and each dog is given a nickname -- such as "Slick Rick" or "J-Paw" -- and a specialty, like "Epic end zone dance."

The pretaped show is really just an excuse to spend time watching adorable dogs play with chew toys, wag their tails furiously and lick the camera. A deeper reason is to encourage animal adoption.

"The message of Puppy Bowl is about helping animals who would otherwise not have a great chance in life, especially even more acute in some cases with older dogs because they are often overlooked," said Joseph Boyle, head of content for Discovery Channel.

The Puppy Bowl has become a programming tent pole for Discovery -- "It's gigantically important for us," said Boyle -- and also a slice of civic campaigning. "I don't know that there's a lot of television out there that does advocacy in such a strong way."

The inaugural Puppy Bowl was watched by nearly 6 million viewers. Last year, 12.8 million viewers tuned in. By comparison, 8.66 million watched the recent Golden Globes. Boyle said the show is a godsend to animal shelters and rescue groups that don't have the resources to advertise and that's echoed by the folks at Muddy Paws Rescue, a foster-based rescue group in New York City.

Mallory Kerley, the group's marketing director, said viewers can check out different breeds and personalities and realize there are other options than breeders.

"If they can see a puppy that they fall in love with onscreen, hopefully they can find that one also in a local shelter or rescue," she said.

Shelters and rescue groups say the massive spike in adoptions during the pandemic has leveled off and has recently taken a dip as families face economic challenges.

"When you can't afford to put food on your own table, you can't even think about feeding or adopting a dog," Kerley said. "So that has been a challenge in the rescue world as a whole."

Schade, a dog trainer and novelist who adopted a puppy during last year's Puppy Bowl to be friends with her older dog, said the senior dogs in the Puppy Bowl have tons of spirit and add something special to the show.

"They bring a different energy to the field," she said. "With the puppies, we have that unbridled puppyhood enthusiasm, whereas the senior dogs, they've got a playbook. They've been through a lot and they're going to strategize a little harder than those puppies are." Tips on caring for senior dogs have some advantages over puppies: They're often house-trained, are fine being by themselves and may have already been taught to sit or stay. "They really make great dogs for people who don't want to be home every two hours checking in on an eight-week-old puppy, who want to be able to take their dog and have them be calm," Kerley said. Schade warns prospective owners that the dog they see in the shelter environment isn't necessarily the dog they're going to end up with. "It is such a challenging environment -- it's loud, it's crowded, it's unfamiliar -- so, of course, you're going to see a different version of who that dog is at their core," she said. "Once they have the opportunity to have that very important decompression period, which is typically about three months, you start to see the real dog. Once they're through that, you get to see this incredible devotion, love and gratitude for their new life." Schade said the Puppy Bowl is helping dispel myths about animals in the shelter system -- like that they're broken or that there's only one kind of dog available. "Look at our players and you'll see that's not true," she said. "There's the expression, 'You can't teach an old dog new tricks,' which is not true," Schade added. "Dogs love learning for their entire lives and as long as we're focused on science-backed dog friendly training, there's no reason why an older dog can't learn anything and everything." Kerley faces a dilemma on Super Bowl Sunday -- Muddy Paws Rescue has sent two puppies to the Puppy Bowl, one on each team. "I'm not sure which team we're going to be rooting for. We're going to have to root for them all," she said. "It's definitely the cutest day on television. Even my dog loves watching along." The Puppy Bowl airs Sunday at 2 p.m. ET and will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV. The show repeats throughout the day on those channels. It will stream on HBO Max and discovery+.