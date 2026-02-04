Source: Cardinals' Mike LaFleur hires Nathaniel Hackett as OC

Peter Schrager and Mina Kimes weigh in on Kyler Murray's future in Arizona after the Cardinals' hiring of Mike LaFleur. (1:13)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Nathaniel Hackett is back working for a LaFleur.

New Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur is hiring Hackett to be Arizona's offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hackett, 46, spent last season as a defensive analyst for Mike's brother, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Before that, Hackett was the New York Jets' offensive coordinator for two seasons (2023-24), the Denver Broncos' head coach in '22 and Matt LaFleur's offensive coordinator from 2019-21.

Mike LaFleur said Tuesday during his introductory press conference that he will be calling Arizona's offensive plays, so Hackett is back in a position that doesn't require him to be the playcaller. Matt LaFleur was the Packers' playcaller during Hackett's time in Green Bay as well.

Hackett succeeded LaFleur after he was fired as the Jets' offensive coordinator. Hackett was stripped of playcalling duties during the 2024 season.

While he was the Packers' offensive coordinator, former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021.

In 2022 he left the Packers to be the Broncos' head coach but was fired before his first season concluded.

Hackett also was an offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars during his career.