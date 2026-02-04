Sources: Steelers finalizing hire of Brian Angelichio as OC

Mike McCarthy says he has spoken with Aaron Rodgers and supports him taking time to decompress after the season. (1:06)

Former Vikings passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Angelichio is finalizing a deal to join the Pittsburgh Steelers as offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN amid multiple reports.

The move reunites Angelichio with new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, who worked with him in Green Bay from 2016 to 2018, when Angelichio served as the tight ends coach. McCarthy also interviewed former Packers quarterback Scott Tolzien, now the New Orleans Saints' quarterback coach, for the Steelers' offensive coordinator job.

McCarthy said last month that he will call the offensive plays for the Steelers.

Angelichio, 53, has spent most of his NFL career as a tight ends coach in stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers as well as the Vikings. Though he is new to the Steelers organization, he has experience in Pittsburgh as he worked for the Pittsburgh Panthers as an offensive assistant and tight ends coach during 2006-10.

In the past four seasons on Kevin O'Connell's staff in Minnesota, Angelichio worked with a handful of productive tight ends, including T.J. Hockenson.

Though the Steelers' quarterback situation remains fluid as they evaluate options while waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide on his future, Angelichio is set to inherit a range of offensive skill players, including a diverse group of tight ends. Not only do the Steelers have tight end Pat Freiermuth, but they also have veteran Darnell Washington, who was a favorite target of Rodgers.

Since signing a five-year contract Jan. 27, McCarthy has worked quickly to assemble his coaching staff. Not only are the Steelers bringing in Angelichio, but they also hired defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, offensive line coach James Campen, assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans, running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr. and wide receivers coach Adam Henry.

McCarthy is also retaining quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, who has been with the Steelers since 2024.