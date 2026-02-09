Revisiting the last time the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl

For the first time since 2014, the Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions once again.

After defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Seattle is the fourth Super Bowl champion in the last 30 years to end a postseason run on a 10-game winning streak, according to ESPN Research. The Seahawks haven't lost a regular-season or postseason game since Nov. 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The victory makes head coach Mike Macdonald the sixth head coach in the last 40 years to win the Super Bowl in his first or second NFL season. At 38 years, 227 days old on Sunday, he's also the third-youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl.

No different from their previous championship win, the Seahawks utilized a strong defense. However, they also boasted a star wide receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the other side of the ball. He's the fourth player to lead the NFL in receiving yards during the regular season and win the Super Bowl that season -- his current teammate Cooper Kupp is also part of that group.

Seattle's previous Super Bowl triumph came against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. Here's a look at sports and pop culture trends the last time the Seahawks were on top of the NFL world.

'Heatles' in final season together

The 2013-14 season marked LeBron James' final one with the Miami Heat. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A day before Super Bowl XLVIII, LeBron James and the Miami Heat took down the New York Knicks 106-91 at Madison Square Garden. James dropped 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

The 2013-14 campaign marked the final run for Miami's Big Three of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, also known as "The Heatles." The team was coming off back-to-back NBA championships but would lose in five games to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 NBA Finals.

James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the ensuing offseason, while Bosh and Wade played two more seasons together. Remarkably, James wasn't even halfway through his entire NBA career, as he went on to play 12 more (and counting) seasons after the Seahawks became champions.

Pop leading the Billboard charts

The second No. 1 hit of musician Pitbull's career occurred during Super Bowl week with his song "Timber" featuring Kesha. The track spent 39 weeks on the Billboard chart, peaking at No. 1 on Jan. 18, 2014, a spot it held for three weeks.

"Timber" would be overtaken the following week by Katy Perry and Juicy J's "Dark Horse." The song was No. 1 for four weeks with a whopping 57 total weeks on the charts, the best run of Perry's career. "Dark Horse" was also No. 26 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the 2010s.

Other songs on the Hot 100 that week included "Counting Stars" by OneRepublic at No. 3, "The Monster" by Eminem and Rihanna at No. 5, "Royals" by Lorde at No. 7 and "Story Of My Life" by One Direction at No. 9.

Lynx coming off second title

In 2013, the Minnesota Lynx won their second WNBA championship in two years. Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Lynx quickly established themselves as a dynasty after selecting Maya Moore with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 WNBA draft. Moore rewarded the franchise with two championships in her first three seasons, including in 2013.

The future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee averaged 20.9 points per game during Minnesota's postseason run. The Lynx became the second team to go unbeaten in seven playoff games and win a championship.

It marked only the beginning of a prosperous stretch as Minnesota won championships in 2015 and 2017. Its four titles are tied with the most in WNBA history.

'The Hunger Games' series hitting the big screen

Based on the young adult novel series by Suzanne Collins, "The Hunger Games" films became a prominent part of the entertainment scene in the early/mid-2010s.

"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," a sequel to the first movie, was released in November 2013. It garnered a lifetime gross of over $400 million, the highest of any film from the series. It also held the November opening weekend record until "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" surpassed it in 2022.

Apple months away from teasing watch

Deemed "Apple's Most Personal Device Ever," Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the Apple Watch in September 2014. It included the ability to send and receive messages, answer phone calls and track your fitness. Most notably, it featured a digital crown, which Apple called its "most revolutionary navigation tool since the iPod Click Wheel and iPhone Multi-Touch."

The first Apple Watch would be released in April 2015 with nearly one million sales in the first 24 hours.

Florida State wins final BCS national title game

Jameis Winston led Florida State to the BCS National Championship in 2014. Harry How/Getty Images

The Bowl Championship Series era came to its conclusion after the 2013 season, ushering in the College Football Playoff format. BCS National Championship Games were held from 1999 to 2014, and the series went out with a bang.

Florida State defeated Oregon 34-31 in an instant classic at the Rose Bowl. The Seminoles won their first national championship since 1999 and became the first team to win the BCS title after facing a halftime deficit.

Down 31-27 with 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, Heisman-winning quarterback Jameis Winston led the team down on a seven-play, 80-yard drive that concluded with a go-ahead touchdown. Two plays later, the Seminoles were champs for the third time in program history.

Winston told his teammates before the game-winning drive: "'Guys, we didn't come here for no reason.' I said, 'Y'all, this is ours, man.'"