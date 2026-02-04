Seahawks' Darnold says oblique 'feels really good' ahead of SB LX

Troy Aikman joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and says he's thrilled for Sam Darnold and what he has been able to accomplish. (2:05)

Open Extended Reactions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- With four days to go before Super Bowl LX, neither Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald nor Sam Darnold seems concerned about the quarterback's oblique injury.

"It feels really good," Darnold said Wednesday. "Definitely the time off has helped a little bit. I'm always just going to take it one step at a time, do my rehab and do everything I need to do to make sure it feels great going into practice and going into the game ... on Sunday."

Macdonald, meanwhile, said his quarterback is "in a great spot" and progressing by the day.

There has never been a doubt about Darnold's availability for the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. He played through his left oblique injury in both of Seattle's playoff games and threw three touchdown passes in the win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 25. He did not have an initial game designation when both teams were required to release those last Friday.

But there has been a question of how much Darnold will do in practice this week. The Seahawks have listed him as a limited participant on all seven injury reports they've released since he hurt his oblique Jan. 15. After Darnold's performance against the Rams, Macdonald said his quarterback "barely" practiced that week.

The Seahawks arrived in the Bay Area on Sunday evening. Players worked out Monday before a day off Tuesday, as Macdonald kept his team in its normal weekly cadence. They're set to practice the rest of the week at San Jose State University.

"We'll see today," Macdonald said Wednesday of how much work Darnold will get in practice. "It's definitely gradually increasing by the day. So, some days more than others. But he's in a great spot. I know he's really confident. We'll see how today plays out. I'm not entirely sure how many throws or what percentage of throws. I can't really give you right now."

Each team will release its first injury report of the week later Wednesday.