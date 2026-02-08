E60 profiles Spitfire, the world champion of dock diving. Along with his 15-year-old handler, Sydney Mackey, they've rewritten the record books of the canine sports world. (5:58)

Open Extended Reactions

While the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots gear up for football's biggest night, a different kind of roster is ready to steal the spotlight for Puppy Bowl XXII. Editor's Picks Puppy Bowl's newest MVPs? The veterans Associated Press

On Team Ruff, Button -- a Boston Terrier Beagle from Nickel City Canine Rescue in Buffalo, New York -- brings legitimate NFL ties. She was trained by Khalil Shakir at Highmark Stadium before heading to the Puppy Bowl field. She's joined by Barker Playfield, a nod to quarterback Baker Mayfield and Devon-tails Smith, inspired by receiver DeVonta Smith.

Team Fluff counters with its own star power. Benito, a Siberian Husky-Chihuahua mix, is named after halftime performer Bad Bunny, bringing a little Super Bowl LX stage presence to the turf. Josh Howlin -- a play on Josh Allen -- is described as a natural leader built for big-game moments, while Mutt Snifford (Matthew Stafford) and Nix (Bo Nix) round out a quarterback-heavy lineup.

Since 2005, the Puppy Bowl has helped raise awareness for shelters and rescue groups nationwide, with most of its four-legged players available for adoption. Beyond the tail wags and end zone dances, the stakes are real: pups compete for the Lombarky Trophy and the title of "Most Pupular" while showcasing that rescue dogs of all ages deserve a home.

This year, the spotlight expands beyond puppies. A special halftime showdown between Team Oldies and Team Goldies will highlight senior dogs.

Before the Seahawks and Patriots battle for the Lombardi later Sunday, Team Ruff and Team Fluff will settle their own score. Here are the highlights from the ultimate underdog showdown: